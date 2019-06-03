AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS to Play at Asolo Repertory Theatre

Around the World in 80 Days will run at Asolo Repertory Theatre June 6-23.

Eight actors, 109 characters, six trains, six boats, four flights, one storm, a circus act and an elephant take center stage when Asolo Rep partners once again with UK's Kenny Wax Family Entertainment (Hetty Feather) to bring Around the World in 80 Days to Sarasota. When the mysterious and fabulously wealthy Phileas Fogg and his faithful servant Passepartout board the train in London in 1875, he has only 80 days to travel around the world to win a wager with his fellow members at the Reform Club. A grand adventure lies ahead in a spectacular journey that includes danger, romance and surprises with the illustrious Scotland Yard pursuing him at every turn.

The cast, directed by Theresea Heskins, features: Andrew Pollard as "Phileas Fogg," Kirsten Foster as "Mrs. Aouda," Michael Hugo as "Passepartout," Dennis Herdman as "Inspector Fix," Matthew Ganley as "Colonel Proctor," Nyron Levy as "Captain Speedy," Joey Parsad as "Miss Singh," Pushpinder Chani as "Mr. Naidu" and Stefan Ruiz as "U/S Speedy/Proctor/Naidu/Singh/Fix/Passepartout."

For tickets and more information, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You