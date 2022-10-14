16 Local Artists View Artifacts With A Contemporary Gaze In New Halo Arts Project Exhibit 'Justified + Ancient'

Halo Arts Project and MARA Art Studio + Gallery present a compelling new exhibit, Justified + Ancient, which pairs 16 accomplished contemporary artists with 16 ancient artifacts from a range of 3000 BC to the 19th century, challenging artists to redesign and reimagine the works through their own representation.

Justified + Ancient will be celebrated with a Formal Affair preview on Thursday, October 27, 6 to 8 p.m., featuring Gastronomy + Cocktails, a collectors talk, a poetry reading, and a complimentary signed Justified + Ancient Exhibit Book. Admission is limited for this special premiere, and tickets are required.

The artifacts are drawn from a private collection that reflects a lifetime of travel. It is a historical collection of antiquities and artifacts spanning many different civilizations, dynasties, and artistic styles, covering 500 centuries, from a Stone Age mortar-and-pestle to 19th Century masks from Pacific Island tribes.

The artifacts will be on display next to the artwork. Artwork is available for sale and sales will benefit the Halo Arts Project Fellowship Awards.

The exhibit includes works by artists Ashley Rivers, Craig Marks, Ellen Kantro, Grace Howl, Jack Shapiro, Jackie Cutrone, Jana Millstone, Lina Rincon, Lisa DiFranza, Lucy Barber, Mara Torres, Midge Johnson, Pamela Olin, Tatiana Mesa, Teresa Carson, and Traci Kegerreis.

The exhibit will be open to the public from November 1st through 17th. MARA Art Studio + Gallery is located at 1421 5th St. in Sarasota.

About Halo Arts Project

Halo Arts Project's purpose is to make lasting contributions. We strive to maximize our charitable impact with our Fellowship Awards Program by funding the work and advancement of local and talented emerging, mid-range, and established artists. Awards may include funding for supplies, studio rent, classes, exhibit fees, or special projects. The amount Halo Arts Project can distribute is directly related to the generosity and support of donors, and to the success of fund-raising events.

In support of HAP's Fellowship Awards, the 4th Annual Angels For Artists Fundraiser will be held on January 26, 2023.It will feature cocktails, a live and online auction of over 100 artworks created by local artists, and a dynamic rock 'n' roll performance by C Knight and the Daze. Visit haloartsproject.com for additional information.

Halo Arts Project exists to provide financial resources and programming support to Visual Artists in the Southwest Florida Region. Halo Arts Project, Inc is a public charitable 501 (c) (3) organization.

About MARA Art Studio + Gallery

Mara Torres González, a modern contemporary artist born and raised in Puerto Rico, has opened her own studio in the heart of Sarasota's Rosemary District. With over 18 years of experience in the event industry, she has chosen to not only create a space to showcase her art, and the art of others, but one that will be a home to workshops, exhibitions and special celebrations.