Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

16 Local Artists View Artifacts With A Contemporary Gaze In New Halo Arts Project Exhibit 'Justified + Ancient'

The exhibit will be open to the public from November 1st through 17th at MARA Art Studio + Gallery.

Sarasota News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 14, 2022  

16 Local Artists View Artifacts With A Contemporary Gaze In New Halo Arts Project Exhibit 'Justified + Ancient'

Halo Arts Project and MARA Art Studio + Gallery present a compelling new exhibit, Justified + Ancient, which pairs 16 accomplished contemporary artists with 16 ancient artifacts from a range of 3000 BC to the 19th century, challenging artists to redesign and reimagine the works through their own representation.

Justified + Ancient will be celebrated with a Formal Affair preview on Thursday, October 27, 6 to 8 p.m., featuring Gastronomy + Cocktails, a collectors talk, a poetry reading, and a complimentary signed Justified + Ancient Exhibit Book. Admission is limited for this special premiere, and tickets are required.

BUY TICKETS HERE

The artifacts are drawn from a private collection that reflects a lifetime of travel. It is a historical collection of antiquities and artifacts spanning many different civilizations, dynasties, and artistic styles, covering 500 centuries, from a Stone Age mortar-and-pestle to 19th Century masks from Pacific Island tribes.

The artifacts will be on display next to the artwork. Artwork is available for sale and sales will benefit the Halo Arts Project Fellowship Awards.

The exhibit includes works by artists Ashley Rivers, Craig Marks, Ellen Kantro, Grace Howl, Jack Shapiro, Jackie Cutrone, Jana Millstone, Lina Rincon, Lisa DiFranza, Lucy Barber, Mara Torres, Midge Johnson, Pamela Olin, Tatiana Mesa, Teresa Carson, and Traci Kegerreis.

The exhibit will be open to the public from November 1st through 17th. MARA Art Studio + Gallery is located at 1421 5th St. in Sarasota.

About Halo Arts Project

Halo Arts Project's purpose is to make lasting contributions. We strive to maximize our charitable impact with our Fellowship Awards Program by funding the work and advancement of local and talented emerging, mid-range, and established artists. Awards may include funding for supplies, studio rent, classes, exhibit fees, or special projects. The amount Halo Arts Project can distribute is directly related to the generosity and support of donors, and to the success of fund-raising events.

In support of HAP's Fellowship Awards, the 4th Annual Angels For Artists Fundraiser will be held on January 26, 2023.It will feature cocktails, a live and online auction of over 100 artworks created by local artists, and a dynamic rock 'n' roll performance by C Knight and the Daze. Visit haloartsproject.com for additional information.

Halo Arts Project exists to provide financial resources and programming support to Visual Artists in the Southwest Florida Region. Halo Arts Project, Inc is a public charitable 501 (c) (3) organization.

About MARA Art Studio + Gallery

Mara Torres González, a modern contemporary artist born and raised in Puerto Rico, has opened her own studio in the heart of Sarasota's Rosemary District. With over 18 years of experience in the event industry, she has chosen to not only create a space to showcase her art, and the art of others, but one that will be a home to workshops, exhibitions and special celebrations.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Leanne Morgan To Donate A Portion Of Ticket Sales From Sarasota Show To Support Survivors Of Hurricane IanLeanne Morgan To Donate A Portion Of Ticket Sales From Sarasota Show To Support Survivors Of Hurricane Ian
October 13, 2022

Leanne Morgan will be donating a portion of her ticket sales from her show at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center in Sarasota, Florida, to support the survivors of Hurricane Ian. The proceeds will be donated to the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. Morgan will be performing on Oct. 16, 2022.
Florida Rep's Arcade Theatre Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian; How to Help!Florida Rep's Arcade Theatre Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian; How to Help!
October 13, 2022

Florida Repertory Theatre has suffered flooding due to Hurricane Ian, which caused damage to its equipment, furniture, carpet, and more. A cleanup effort is currently underway but the 'cost to repair is daunting', according to Tweets.
FST's 22-23 Winter Mainstage Series Opens With Hit Broadway Musical, SOMETHING ROTTEN!FST's 22-23 Winter Mainstage Series Opens With Hit Broadway Musical, SOMETHING ROTTEN!
October 13, 2022

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) kicks off its 49th Winter Mainstage Series with Something Rotten!, a hit musical comedy that was nominated for ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America SeriesNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America Series
October 12, 2022

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series that brings to life the real and awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers and Speakers, today announced the beginning of its 2022-23 North America event season.
$112K Raised For Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts Through Sarasota Orchestra and Van Wezel Concert$112K Raised For Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts Through Sarasota Orchestra and Van Wezel Concert
October 12, 2022

Sarasota Orchestra and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall held a special concert on Friday evening to benefit Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.