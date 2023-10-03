Scott DeVine Takes Permanent Role as Executive Director at Ensemble Theatre Company

The reorganization will merge the artistic and administrative functions under the purview of a single executive director.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 1 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: First Look at THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at Ensemble Theatre Company Photo 4 Photos: First Look at THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at Ensemble Theatre Company

Scott DeVine Takes Permanent Role as Executive Director at Ensemble Theatre Company

Ensemble Theatre Company’s (ETC) Board of Directors is changing its operating structure to a single executive leader. The reorganization, which involves the highest leadership level within ETC, will merge the artistic and administrative functions under the purview of a single executive director. The Board also confirmed Scott DeVine will remain in the role of executive director, a position he assumed in June 2023 following the departure of the company’s artistic director, Jonathon Fox.  

“Scott has been an incredible addition to the ETC family and has assumed the sole leadership function of the company for several months, including being responsible for the programming of an incredible anniversary season, which launches this week with the opening of The Thanksgiving Play,” said Bob Turbin, president of the ETC Board of Directors. “Since Scott joined ETC, he has helped us achieve several key advances in our administrative operations, and he has a talent and distinct vision for ETC’s artistic future. This has already translated to a remarkable 15% growth in subscribers over last year, which is an early indicator of the impact we expect Scott will have across ETC and the Santa Barbara community.  We look forward to working with Scott as he continues his leadership in both the management and artistic direction of the company.”

As executive director, DeVine, who joined ETC in April 2022, will be a close partner with the Board of Directors in setting and leading the strategic direction of ETC, which includes the shape and direction of the company’s artistic vision for future seasons.  

“Having worked closely with ETC’s Board and members of the Santa Barbara community, I recognize how very special this organization and region are to the artistic community,” DeVine said. “The ETC staff, crew and creative personnel are the best in the industry and work tirelessly to bring high-quality professional theatrical productions to The New Vic stage. It is an honor to lead such a talented group of committed theater makers, and I look forward to bringing performances that provoke conversations and ignite your imagination.” 

DeVine has nearly 30 years of experience in the field of performance art.  Prior to joining ETC, he was most recently with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley where he led the finances and operations for more than a decade as the organization's general manager and CFO. He has also worked with renowned performance groups including the San Francisco Girls Chorus and Akron Symphony Orchestra (Akron, Ohio).  DeVine also brings presenting experience from his time at the Gallo Center for the Arts (Modesto, Calif.) and held positions of ascending seniority for The Performing Arts Center (Purchase, N.Y.), culminating as the organization's interim executive director.

Mr. DeVine has an extensive background in theatre, music, and arts administration, having played several musical instruments. He attained a Master's degree from Akron University in Arts Management and holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science with minors in History and Theater.

For more information about Ensemble Theatre Company and to stay updated on upcoming performances and events, please visit www.etcsb.org.



RELATED STORIES - Santa Barbara

1
Ensemble Theatre Company Announces New Board Members Alan Heeger & Cynthia Brown Photo
Ensemble Theatre Company Announces New Board Members Alan Heeger & Cynthia Brown

Ensemble Theatre Company announces the addition of Alan Heeger and Cynthia Brown as new board members for the 2023-24 season.

2
New World Symphony October Concerts to Feature Beloved Favorites And Modern Masterworks Photo
New World Symphony October Concerts to Feature Beloved Favorites And Modern Masterworks

Join the New World Symphony this October for a series of concerts featuring beloved favorites and modern masterworks. Find out the concert dates and highlights of the performances.

3
EMMA Comes to The Theatre Group at SBCC Photo
EMMA Comes to The Theatre Group at SBCC

As the second offering in the 23-24 season, The Theatre Group at SBCC will present the charming classic, EMMA by Kate Hamill. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Photos: First Look at THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at Ensemble Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look at THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at Ensemble Theatre Company

Ensemble Theatre Company presents the first show of its 2023-2024 season, the recent Broadway hit THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, written by Larissa FastHorse and directed by Brian McDonald. Learn more about the play and check out all new photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway Video
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
View all Videos

Santa Barbara SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Performing Arts Center (5/02-5/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colleges Show
BroadwayWorld Show (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Christopher Cohan Center (4/01-4/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rope
Ojai Art Center Theatet (9/29-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kennedy Space Center Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-2/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You