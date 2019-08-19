SANTA BARBARA ACOUSTIC Series To Feature Concerts, Workshops, & Outstanding Headliners
Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association presents SBAcoustic, a highly anticipated celebratory series beginning September 14 with the opening weekend of live international acoustic music concerts, guitar workshops, and artisanal guitar show at the New Vic Theatre.
SBAcoustic continues with musically diverse live music concerts through December 14 at downtown Santa Barbara venues: The Wooden Hall Concerts at the Alhecama Theatre, the Lobero Theatre and SOhO Restaurant & Music Club.
SBAcoustic Opening Weekend:
Sept 14: Artisanal Guitar Show (free with evening's concert ticket) 2-5p.m. & 6:30-7:30p.m.
Meet the Luthiers who create fine handmade steel string, Nylon & Slide Guitars, Ukes & Resonators. Featuring Greg Brandt, Monica Esparza, Frank Falbo, Isaac Jang, Larrivee Guitars, Maudal Musical Machines, OiUkes, Phoenix Guitars and Kathy Wingert at the New Vic Theatre.
Sept 14: Alex de Grassi (steel) & Andrew York (nylon); 7:30 p.m.; New Vic Theatre
Acoustic guitar virtuoso and innovator Alex de Grassi joins with Grammy-winning classical and jazz guitarist Andrew York to fuse the sounds and traditions of steel and nylon into a unique duo program.
Sept 15: Guitar Player Workshops at The Wooden Hall at Alhecama Theatre
Guitar Player Workshops: Free to music students and teachers through a generous sponsorship by the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation. This is a rare opportunity to spend time with and learn from three of the world's great guitarist. Its is highly recommended to attend their concerts in order to fully appreciate their music.
11:00 a.m.: The Orchestrated 3D Sound with Alex DeGrassi
1:00 p.m.: Interactive Workshop with Andrew York
3:00 p.m.: Sophistication in the Blues with Carl Verheyen
Sept 15: Blues from my Front Porch with Carl Verheyen & Dave Marotta; 7:30 p.m.; The Wooden Hall Concerts at the Alhecama Theatre
In his 40-plus years of playing guitar, Carl Verheyen has created a wildly successful, multi-faceted career. He is a critically acclaimed musician, vocalist, songwriter, arranger, producer and educator. He was the lead guitar for SuperTramp and has played on hundreds of records, and soundtracks. In this special intimate concert for SBAcoustic, Carl and Dave will treat you to their favorite Front Porch Blues.
SBAcoustic continues with over 20 live music concerts through December 14:
Sept 21: Smokin' Hot Gypsy Jazz & More with Smith, Stephan & Hoffman; 7:30 p.m.; The Wooden Hall Concerts at the Alhecama Theatre
Sept 25: Past Present & Future with Al Di Meola; 8p.m.; Lobero Theatre
Sept 26-29: Flamenco Arts Festival Celebrating 20 Years:
Sep 26: Flamenco Arts Festival Opening Night with Andres Vadin Project; 7:30 p.m.; Lobero Theatre
Sept 27 and 29: Dance and Music Workshops; various times; Santa Barbara Dance Arts
Sept 28: Red Carpet Gala with Eduardo Guerrero; 7:30 p.m.; Lobero Theatre
For details on all four days of the Flamenco Arts Festival and ticket information including a special anniversary discount package, visit flamencoarts.org
Oct 1: Jim Messina; 8p.m.; Lobero Theatre
Oct 8: An Evening with Leo Kottke; 8p.m.; Lobero Theatre
Oct 12: Folksinger Willie Watson; 7:30 p.m.; The Wooden Hall Concerts at Alhecama Theatre
Oct 14: Slackers in Paradise with Ken Emerson & Kimo West; 7:30 p.m.; SOhO Music Club
Oct 18: Luis Munoz "The Infinite Dream" with Lois Mahalia & Teka; 8 p.m.; Lobero Theatre
Oct 22: Taimane, Ukulele Virtuoso; 8 p.m.; SOhO Music Club
Oct 26: Tom Ball & Kenny Sultan, 40th Anniversary Celebration; 8 p.m.; Lobero Theatre
Oct 27: Guitar Duets with Teja Gerken & Doug Young; 7:30 p.m.; SOhO Music Club
Oct 30: Solo Fingerstyle with Kinloch Nelson; 7:30 p.m.; SOhO Music Club
Nov 2: Fingerstyle Soundscapes with Hiroya Tsukamoto; 7:30 p.m.; The Wooden Hall Concerts at Alhecama Theatre
Nov 4: Dorado Schmitt & Django Festival All-Stars; 8 p.m.; Lobero Theatre
Nov 9: Adrian Bellue & Nich Johnson; 6 p.m.; SOhO Music Club
Nov 9: An Evening with Richard Thompson; 8 p.m.; Lobero Theatre
Nov 10: Benise - Fuego!; 7 p.m.; Lobero Theatre
Nov 12: Jazz at the Lobero Presents The Joshua Redman Quartet; 8 p.m.
Nov 23: Flamenco with Kai Narezo & Friends; 7:30 p.m.; The Wooden Hall at Alhecama Theatre
Dec 14: Trace Bundy, The Acoustic Ninja; 7:30 p.m.; The Wooden Hall at Alhecama Theatre
For the latest SBAcoustic schedule, additional information and to purchase tickets please visit sbacoustic.com or visit each individual theatre's website:
Wooden Hall Concerts at the Alhecama Theatre, sbama.org
914 Santa Barbara Street
Lobero Theatre, lobero.org
33 East Canon Perdido Street
SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, sohosb.com
1221 State Street
The New Vic, etcsb.org
33 W. Victoria Street
For more information on SBAcoustic, please visit sbacoustic.com.