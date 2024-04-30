Ojai Art Center Theater Presents ONE ACTS: A Special 85th Anniversary Theatrical Benefit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step into the enchanting world of live theater with the Ojai Art Center Theater's latest offering, One Acts.

From May 3rd to May 19th, the Ojai Art Center Theater will transform into a vibrant stage showcasing a series of compelling one-act plays that explore the nuances of human relationships and personal journeys.

In a bid to keep the arts alive in Ojai for years to come, all proceeds from this event will go towards the continued maintenance and enhancement of our beloved center for future generations.

The lineup for the evening features an array of thought-provoking narratives that will engage your emotions and spark conversations:

• Two Sisters by Steve and Liz Grumette delves into the complex world of sibling relationships, revealing long-held secrets that emerge in the wake of surprising disclosures from a family will.

• Spry by Peter and Elizabeth Surdo offers a heartwarming exploration of father-son dynamics, where generational divides intersect with the timeless quest for human connection, transcending the barriers of age.

• Limbo by Lynn Snyder adds a dose of humor and poignant revelations of life's limbo as a long-married couple grapples with mortality, secrets, and unexpected twists behind the walls of a synagogue patio.

• Robert DeNiro Ate Here, also by Peter and Elizabeth Surdo, is a journey of humor, heart, and profound self-discovery as father and daughter confront paternity, infidelity, and the liberating power of rewriting one's life story, no matter the age.

Each play is a testament to the creative talents of its writers:

• Elizabeth Surdo brings her vibrant storytelling, honed at Penn State and influenced by her roots in Erie, to life with plays that mirror the depth of human emotions.

• Peter Surdo combines his culinary business acumen with his theatrical creativity, crafting stories that resonate with audiences far and wide.

• Lynn Snyder, with her background in journalism and speechwriting, offers narratives enriched with insight and wit.

• Steve Grumette, an award-winning filmmaker and a stalwart of the Ojai theater scene, directs with a distinctive flair that captivates and entertains.

Under the direction of Steve Grumette, a dynamic cast featuring Lynn Van Emmerik, Brian Robert Harris, Anna Kotula, and Steve Grumette, will bring these stories to life, promising an evening that is as enriching as it is entertaining.

Performances are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM, offering multiple opportunities to catch these masterful productions. Please be advised, the content is crafted for an adult audience, offering a mature and reflective theater experience.

Tickets and More Information

For tickets and more information, visit OjaiACT.org or call 805-640-8797. Experience the power of theater and support the arts in your community by attending One Acts at the Ojai Art Center Theater.

From now through the first weekend of performances, tickets are priced at $15 for general admission and $10 for seniors, students and members of the AC community. Admission is also included with a season ticket if you have one.

Tickets for this benefit are now available, and advance booking is highly recommended. For more information and updates, please visit ojaiact.org or call 805-640-8797. Note this production has adult content and is not appropriate for children.

