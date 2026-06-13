PCPA Announces Summer Season Featuring COME FROM AWAY, Disney's FROZEN And More
The Summer Season runs from June 11 - August 23.
This summer, PCPA invites audiences to enjoy a season of inspiring true stories, family-friendly adventures, and memorable music. Performances run from June 11 through August 23 at the Marian Theatre in Santa Maria and the Solvang Festival Theater.
Experience the true-life triumph of Come From Away, the magic of Frozen, the excitement of Luchadora!, and the energy of Beehive. This season promises theatrical experiences that will move, delight, and inspire, both under the stars and on stage.
Come From Away
Book, Music, and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff & David Hein
JUN 11 – 27, 2026 Solvang Festival Theater
When the unthinkable happens on September 11, 2001, 38 planes are suddenly diverted to the remote town of Gander, Newfoundland, doubling its population overnight. Chaos looms— but instead, something remarkable happens, proving that compassion can outshine crisis. Come From Away is a high-energy, heartwarming musical with a soaring folk-rock score and a true story that will leave you inspired.
Luchadora!
By Alvaro Saar Rios
JUN 18 – JUL 3, 2026 Marian Theatre
Luchadora! reimagines the legend of Mulan in the high-flying world of Mexican wrestling. When a worn pink mask resurfaces, Nana Lupita relives her secret teenage quest to step into the ring and fight for her family’s honor. Packed with heart, humor, and high-flying moves, this vibrant, family-friendly adventure celebrates identity, legacy, and the courage to claim your power.
Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical
Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
Book by Jennifer Lee
Originally directed on Broadway by Michael Grandage
Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee
Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Group
JUL 5 – AUG 2, 2026 Solvang Festival Theater
For the first time in forever, Disney’s Frozen comes to life on the PCPA stage with all your favorite songs from the Academy Award-winning animated film—plus new ones that you are sure to love. Join Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Sven, Olaf, and an entire cast of incredible characters on a magical adventure through snowstorms, sisterhood, and self-discovery. With magnificent music, heart, and a flurry of fun, Frozen is an unforgettable celebration of love and letting go.
Beehive the 60s Musical
Created by Larry Gallagher
JUL 23 – AUG 2, 2026 Marian Theatre
AUG 7 – 23, 2026 Solvang Festival Theater
A vibrant, high-energy tribute to the women and music that defined a generation. From sock hops to soul to social change— packed with hits from Aretha, Janis, Diana, and more—Beehive is a feel-good celebration of sisterhood, style, and the decade that redefined everything.
Tickets can be purchased at the PCPA website, or through the box office by calling 805-922-8313. Tickets start at $25.
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The Lehman Trilogy
Rubicon Theatre Company (3/24-4/11)
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Murder For Two
Rubicon Theatre Company (5/12-5/30)
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John & Jen
Rubicon Theatre Company (2/10-2/28)
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Cinderella Ballet
Yucaipa Performing Arts Center Indoor Theatre (6/26-6/28)
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Miss Magnolia Beaumont Goes to Provincetown
The California Theatre of Santa Rosa (7/01-7/01)
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Karaoke and Airaoke with the cast of AIRNESS
The California Theatre of Santa Rosa (6/25-6/25)
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Ojai Playwrights Conference New Works Festival
Ojai Playwrights Conference (7/30-8/02)
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Jack Johnson
Santa Barbara Bowl (10/03-10/03)
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Alice in Wonderland by International Ballet Stars in Santa Barbara, CA!
The Granada Theatre (4/22-4/22)
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Americana Evening - Songwriter Jam
The California Theatre of Santa Rosa (6/28-6/28)
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