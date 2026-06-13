PCPA Announces Summer Season Featuring COME FROM AWAY, Disney's FROZEN And More

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This summer, PCPA invites audiences to enjoy a season of inspiring true stories, family-friendly adventures, and memorable music. Performances run from June 11 through August 23 at the Marian Theatre in Santa Maria and the Solvang Festival Theater.

Experience the true-life triumph of Come From Away, the magic of Frozen, the excitement of Luchadora!, and the energy of Beehive. This season promises theatrical experiences that will move, delight, and inspire, both under the stars and on stage.

Come From Away

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff & David Hein

JUN 11 – 27, 2026 Solvang Festival Theater

When the unthinkable happens on September 11, 2001, 38 planes are suddenly diverted to the remote town of Gander, Newfoundland, doubling its population overnight. Chaos looms— but instead, something remarkable happens, proving that compassion can outshine crisis. Come From Away is a high-energy, heartwarming musical with a soaring folk-rock score and a true story that will leave you inspired.

Luchadora!

By Alvaro Saar Rios

JUN 18 – JUL 3, 2026 Marian Theatre

Luchadora! reimagines the legend of Mulan in the high-flying world of Mexican wrestling. When a worn pink mask resurfaces, Nana Lupita relives her secret teenage quest to step into the ring and fight for her family’s honor. Packed with heart, humor, and high-flying moves, this vibrant, family-friendly adventure celebrates identity, legacy, and the courage to claim your power.

Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez

Book by Jennifer Lee

Originally directed on Broadway by Michael Grandage

Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee

Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Group

JUL 5 – AUG 2, 2026 Solvang Festival Theater

For the first time in forever, Disney’s Frozen comes to life on the PCPA stage with all your favorite songs from the Academy Award-winning animated film—plus new ones that you are sure to love. Join Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Sven, Olaf, and an entire cast of incredible characters on a magical adventure through snowstorms, sisterhood, and self-discovery. With magnificent music, heart, and a flurry of fun, Frozen is an unforgettable celebration of love and letting go.

Beehive the 60s Musical

Created by Larry Gallagher

JUL 23 – AUG 2, 2026 Marian Theatre

AUG 7 – 23, 2026 Solvang Festival Theater

A vibrant, high-energy tribute to the women and music that defined a generation. From sock hops to soul to social change— packed with hits from Aretha, Janis, Diana, and more—Beehive is a feel-good celebration of sisterhood, style, and the decade that redefined everything.

Tickets can be purchased at the PCPA website, or through the box office by calling 805-922-8313. Tickets start at $25.

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