PCPA To Present BEEHIVE - THE 60'S MUSICAL

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Relive the unforgettable soundtrack of a generation when Beehive - The 60's Musical hits the stage this summer. This celebration of women whose voices defined the 1960s will play July 23 through August 2 at the Marian Theatre in Santa Maria before remounting at Solvang Festival Theater for performances August 7 through August 23.

Created by Larry Gallagher, Beehive is a high-energy tribute to the women and music that rocked a generation. Featuring powerhouse vocal performances backed by a live band, the show celebrates legends including Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Janis Joplin, Carole King, Tina Turner, Dusty Springfield, and many more. Audiences will be treated to chart-topping favorites such as "My Boyfriend's Back," "Son of a Preacher Man," "Me and Bobby McGee," along with dozens of other iconic hits that continue to inspire generations.

The production holds special meaning for director and choreographer Keenon Hooks. "As a child of the '90s, I was blessed to be surrounded by incredibly strong women—my mom, grandmother, and aunts—who filled my life with music," Hooks said. "Music is enriching. It's love, joy, pain, sorrow, and healing. We often forget the historical significance each decade brings through its music, and the 1960s was a revolutionary time when women stepped into the spotlight with powerful stories to tell."

Hooks first worked on Beehive as choreographer at Oregon Cabaret Theatre in 2018 and has since returned to the production multiple times, including SLO REP's acclaimed 2024 staging.

"Beehive is such a feel-good musical," Hooks said. "Whether you grew up with these songs or are hearing them for the first time, there's something for everyone. So, sit back, relax, and get ready to rock!"

The creative team includes director and choreographer Keenon Hooks, music director Paul Marszalkowski, scenic designer Jason Bolen, Costume Designer Kelsea Andrade, lighting designer Keith W. Rice, sound designer Jon Zielke, and stage manager Sophie Young.

The cast includes Natalie Mara as Allison, Sydni Abenido as Pattie, Africa Turner as Jasmine, Madeline Gracre Jones as Wanda, Analisa Idalia as Gina, and Mia Mekjian as Laura.

The live band features Paul Marszalkowski on keyboard, Giles Heesom-Green on guitar, David Aarons on bass, and Tomsen Taylor on drums.

Tickets for Beehive – The 60s Musical can be purchased at pcpa.org or through our box office at 805-922-8313. Tickets start at $25.

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