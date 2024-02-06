New Play Festival Comes to Santa Ana's The Wayward Artist Next Week

Five shows will run between February 15 - 18 at the Grand Central Arts Center in Downtown Santa Ana.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

Next week Santa Ana’s own arts collective venue, The Wayward Artist, will present a series of new one act plays at its second annual JU1CE New Play Festival - an evening of futuristic ten minute plays. Five shows will run between February 15 - 18 at the Grand Central Arts Center in Downtown Santa Ana, 125 N. Broadway #E.

The seven plays that comprise the JU1CE & Beyond Festival for 2024 are Fire Crotch and Milk by Dana Hammer, Will’s Last Test by Craig Holland, Her Forbidden Fruits by Fengar Gael, The Club Oscuro Project by Baylee Shlichtman, The Future Has An Ancient Heart by Eric Eberwein, and You, Yourself and Others by Alyssa Ahle.

The festival is a co-production with the Orange County Playwrights Alliance and The Wayward Artist to showcase new plays written by Orange County based playwrights. The theme of this year’s performances is speculation and wonder with six sci-fi inspired original plays. The theater is a unique canvas for imagining what could be and exploring it while seeing ourselves more clearly. 

“We are very excited to be working with The Wayward Artist to present the second annual JU1CE New Play Festival,” said Eric Eberwein, Director of the Orange County Playwrights Alliance. “These one act plays bring to life the intention and words of fantastic local playwrights and we can’t wait for audiences to see them.”

Founded in 2017 by Craig Tyrl and Kristin Campbell, The Wayward Artist frequently features new works as well as traditional musicals and plays. Throughout 2024 several other productions will feature new work. Tickets are available for purchase now. The Wayward Artist shows frequently sell out, so don’t delay. 




