Neil Simon's LOST IN YONKERS to be Presented at The Theatre Group At SBCC

The Theatre Group at SBCC will continue the 24-25 season with Neil Simon's LOST IN YONKERS, Directed by Jonathan Fox, October 9-26, 2024 in the Garvin Theatre.

Considered by many to be legendary comic playwright, Neil Simon's greatest work, Lost in Yonkers is a memory play set in Yonkers, NY in 1942. At the heart of the story is the tale of two boys: 15 year old Jay Kurnitz and his 13-year old brother Artie, who are suddenly forced to move in with their strict grandmother and an assortment of quirky and mysterious relatives. As they struggle to adapt in the strange new world of Yonkers, secrets emerge, adventures ensue and the boys experience a life they never dreamed possible. Infused with the love of family and a deep understanding of human relationships, the play is by turns hilarious and heartbreaking--it is not to be missed!

Directed by Jonathan Fox, Lost in Yonkers will feature: Leesa Beck, Robert Moris Castillo, Guy Challen, Peter Fuller, Luke Hamilton, Jenna Scanlon and Leslie Ann Story.

Performances will be October 9-26, 2024 in the Garvin Theatre on SBCC's West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Dr. Performance times are Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday @ 2pm, Previews on October 9 & 10 @ 7:30pm.

The Sunday, October 13, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing impaired.

Prices: Previews $20 general/$17 seniors & SBCC staff/$10 students,

Thursday evening and Sunday matinee $27 general/$22 seniors & SBCC Staff/$16 students,

Friday & Saturday evening $29 general/$24 seniors & SBCC staff/$19 students.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 805-965-5935 or online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

Comments