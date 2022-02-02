Nancy Travis to Star in LILLIAN at Ensemble Theatre Company

Ensemble Theatre Company will present the third show of its 2021-2022 season, Nancy Travis ("Last Man Standing, "The Kominsky Method," "Three Men and a Baby") starring as Lillian, by David Cale and directed by Jonathan Fox. Lillian begins previews on Thursday, March 3, opens on Saturday, March 5 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, March 13, 2022 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara. ETC's previously announced production of Carmen Jones will be presented in the fall of 2022.

Lillian, a bookish middle-aged British woman, falls for Jimmy, a man almost half her age. As life continues to throw curious curveballs, Lillian rises to each occasion, discovering a part of herself that laid dormant. As Lillian relates her story to the audience, she embodies several hilarious and touching characters.

"We are thrilled to have Nancy Travis bring her extraordinary talent to the New Vic stage," said ETC's Artistic Director, Jonathan Fox. "This wonderful play by David Cale about love, life and loss is the perfect vehicle for an actress of her immeasurable talent. I am certain our audiences will fall in love with both Nancy and Lillian."

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Nancy Travis (Lillian) recently wrapped a nine-season run starring opposite Tim Allen in the FOX hit comedy, "Last Man Standing," as Allen's wife, "Vanessa." Travis also starred opposite Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin in the Netflix/Chuck Lorre comedy series, "The Kominsky Method," which won 2019 Golden Globes Awards for "Best Actor in a Comedy Series" (Michael Douglas) and "Best Comedy Series," and was also nominated for 2020 SAG Awards including "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series." On the feature side, Travis made her film debut in the blockbuster comedy "Three Men and A Baby." Other films include "Internal Affairs," "Air America," "Three Men and a Little Lady," and "So I Married an Axe Murderer." On stage, she joined the national touring company of Neil Simon's hit play, Brighton Beach Memoirs. Her additional theatre credits include Broadway's, I'm Not Rappaport and Athol Fugard's My Children, My Africa, which the author directed at the La Jolla Playhouse. She is a founding member of the off-Broadway theatre company Naked Angels.

Jonathan Fox (Director/Artistic Director) joined ETC in 2006. His most recent ETC productions were An Iliad, Measure for Measure, Everything is Illuminated and The School for Lies. He adapted and directed ETC's 2017 production of Woody Allen's Husbands and Wives. His upcoming production of American Son will travel to Frankfurt, Germany.

Playwright David Cale is a monologist, playwright, songwriter and actor. He is the writer and performer of solo works including the Obie Award winning Lillian, The History of Kisses, Palomino, A Likely Story, Deep in a Dream of You, Smooch Music and The Redthroats. He collaborated with Dael Orlandersmith on the duet show The Blue Album. He wrote the book, lyrics, co-composed the music and starred in the musical Floyd and Clea Under the Western Sky . Cale's recent works include the solo play Harry Clarke, which starred Billy Crudup in New York and for which he received a 2018 Lucille Lortel Award. His solo musical memoir We're Only Alive for A Short Amount of Time, for which he wrote the book, lyrics and co-composed the music with Matthew Dean Marsh received a 2019 Jeff Award, was listed in The New York Times "Best Theatre of 2019" and was the recipient of a 2020 Drama Desk Award Nomination, a 2020 Lucille Lortel Award Nomination, a 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award and a 2020 Obie Award.

Lillian is made possible through the generosity of ETC's 2021-22 Season Sponsor Dana White.

ABOUT THE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Lillian previews on Thursday, March 3 at 7:30pm, opens on Saturday, March 5 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, March 13, 2022 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Performances are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm, with an added Sunday evening 7:00pm performance on March 6 and a Tuesday 7:30pm performance on March 8.

Ticket prices range from $47 - $65. Single tickets are available through the ETC box office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org.

Subscriptions are on sale for the entire 2021-22 Season, which includes the upcoming American Son and Sleuth.

ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY COVID PROTOCOLS AT THE NEW VIC

For the health, safety and well-being of its patrons, staff and artists, ETC will require audience members to be fully vaccinated. Masks are required for everyone. The New Vic has upgraded its theater's ventilation system to meet current standards, including higher grade filters and bringing in 40% outdoor air. Lobby restrooms have additional air-purifying stations. Please check www.etcsb.org for any updated procedures before your scheduled performance date.