Gloria Cheng and Ralph van Raat to Perform at CAP UCLA

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From reflections on the legacy of composer Pierre Boulez to explorations of Indigenous heritage, trans identity, and collective improvisation, two distinctive programs at the UCLA Nimoy Theater will showcase the breadth of contemporary classical music. Celebrated pianists Gloria Cheng and Ralph van Raat (November 20), alongside rising composer inti figgis-vizueta (December 4), explore legacy and identity through their own distinctive lenses, continuing a CAP UCLA season defined by thought-provoking and imaginative performances.

Grammy- and Emmy-winning pianist Gloria Cheng joins internationally acclaimed pianist Ralph van Raat for Resonant Encounters: Boulez, Feldman, Cage and Beyond on Friday, November 20 at 8 pm. In this duo piano concert, Cheng and van Raat explore the legacy of Pierre Boulez, the influential French composer, conductor, and cultural visionary whose centennial was celebrated around the world, with a program of his solo and duo compositions alongside works by John Cage, Morton Feldman, Frank Zappa, Magnus Lindberg, and Olivier Messiaen. A defining force in postwar contemporary music, Boulez left an indelible mark on the sound of the 20th century. The evening traces Boulez's broad musical connections, from his well-documented mutual respect with Zappa to his complex relationships with Cage and Feldman, reflecting on his impact and the cross-pollination of musical ideas across generations.

Gloria Cheng has long been recognized as a leading champion of new music. Over the course of her distinguished career, she has served as a muse to composers across a wide stylistic spectrum, premiering works by John Adams, Thomas Adès, Pierre Boulez, Anthony Davis, Terry Riley, Esa-Pekka Salonen, John Williams, and many others.

Pianist and musicologist Ralph van Raat appears as a recitalist throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and the United States, and performs regularly as a soloist with orchestras around the world. Augmenting traditional repertoire, he takes special interest in the performance of contemporary classical music. He has worked closely with many composers on the interpretation of their piano works, including John Adams, Louis Andriessen, Tan Dun, György Kurtág, Magnus Lindberg, Arvo Pärt, Frederic Rzewski, and Sir John Tavener. Many composers have dedicated their piano compositions to van Raat.

On Friday, December 4 at 8 pm, inti figgis-vizueta presents Music for Transitions, her 2026 debut album, in a performance featuring Grammy Award-winning cellist Andrew Yee and Germany-based Rothko String Quartet (RSQ). The album explores Indigenous heritage and trans identity through playful, ecstatic soundscapes and reflects figgis-vizueta's deep commitment to personal liberation through group improvisation. Recurring themes of land, wind, rivers, and cosmology are framed by constant musical transformation. This program culminates more than six years of collaborations among figgis-vizueta, Yee, and RSQ. In their work together and with different ensembles, Yee and RSQ have premiered over fifteen works by figgis-vizueta in the United States and Germany, establishing themselves as champions of her music.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 07 Hrs 59 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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