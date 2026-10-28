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Videos: Watch Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp Sing 80s Hits at 54 Below

The Rent stars revisit the decade with three nostalgic numbers, watch video highlights from the performance.

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Featured Topic 54 Below More Coverage




54 Below has released new video clips of Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp's In Resonance concert, where the original Rent duo performed a variety of songs from the 1980s. Playing several performances in "Broadway's Living Room" in August, In Resonance featured eight new songs built around music from the decade, along with selections from Rent.

The new clips feature Pascal and Rapp performing "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," the Tears for Fears song from 1985. They also sing The Human League's "Don't You Want Me" and "Don't You (Forget About Me)," the Simple Minds track associated with the film The Breakfast Club. 

In Resonance runs at 54 Below, the Theatre at 54 Below, with the venue continuing to book a mix of concerts and cabaret engagements throughout the fall. The club's recent schedule has included other Broadway-connected performers in similarly formatted evenings, such as John Lloyd Young's return engagement at the venue with his band earlier in October.

The new videos come after Pascal and Rapp reunited with the original cast of Rent earlier this week for a concert supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Watch highlights from the concert here.



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