CABARET Comes to PCPA in July and August

PCPA has announced the upcoming production of the classic musical Cabaret. This much-anticipated performance plays at the Marian Theatre from July 18-27, 2024, and at Solvang Festival Theater from August 2-25, 2024.

About Cabaret

Cabaret transports audiences to the Kit Kat Klub in 1930s Berlin, where the seductive and enigmatic Emcee, the dazzling singer Sally Bowles, and a cast of colorful characters navigate love, ambition, and the looming shadows of a changing world. Widely acknowledged as a rare musical masterpiece and resonates with fresh urgency in our contemporary world.

Director Notes

“Willkommen. Bienvenue. Welcome to our production of Cabaret. In here… life is beautiful. Cabaret holds a special place in my heart, not just as my favorite musical, but as a masterwork that achieves something truly exceptional in the theatre – it is genuinely subversive while being irresistibly entertaining.” Emily Trask

Trask notes “And we do find ourselves irresistibly drawn into a world on the precipice - the world of the Klub and of Weimar Berlin, where glamour and sleaze, excess and repression, decadence and decay, the scintillating and the sinister intertwine. Where life and death dance together nightly… and you can watch. Set against in twilight of the Jazz age and on the cusp of the horrors of the Third Reich, Cabaret’s Berlin is a powder keg, and the children are playing with matches.

So, I invite you to embrace its subversive spirit, enjoy yourself, tap your toes, challenge your perceptions, and confront the uncomfortable truths it lays bare. As Ernst says, ‘But this is awful. You'll love it.’ And I hope you do. Welcome to the Klub.”

Creative Team & Cast

The creative team includes Director Emily Trask, Music Director Paul Marszalkowski, Choreographer Rhett Guter, Associate Director/Choreographer Jay Brenneman, Costume Designer Jackie Heimel, Scenic Designer Jason Bolen, Intimacy Director Shae Palic, Lighting Designer Cody Soper, Sound Designer Nat Houle, Voice and Dialect Michael Brusasco, and Stage Manager Rebekah Carriere.

The cast includes Erika Olson* as Sally Bowles, Diva LaMarr* as Emcee, George Walker as Cliff, Kitty Balay* as Fraulein Shultz, Billy Breed as Herr Schultz, Mike Fiore as Ernst, Molly Dobbs as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Marisa Moenho as Rosie, Sydni Ramirez as Frenchie, Odessa Laurie as Helga, Sophia Caressa as Lulu, Brezae Weeks as Texas, Alexander Pimentel* as Bobby, Sophie Rhiannon as Victor, Jason Wells as Hans/Sailor, Nolan LeMay as Herman/Sailor, and Will Kinnon as Max/Customs Agent.

*Member, Actors’ Equity Association

