FROZEN Comes to Pacific Conservatory Theatre

For the first time in forever, Disney's Frozen will come to life on the PCPA stage! The worldwide Broadway sensation, based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, brings dazzling life to the beloved story of two royal sisters bound by love, challenged by secrets, and destined to discover the power of being true to themselves.

Featuring all the beloved songs from the animated film, alongside new numbers written for the stage! Frozen is a breathtaking theatrical experience packed with wonder, humor, and heart. Join Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf on a thrilling adventure through snowstorms, sisterhood, and self-discovery.

“With magnificent music, heart, and a flurry of fun, Frozen is an unforgettable celebration of love and letting go,” says PCPA Artistic Director Mark Booher, who co-directs the production. “I'm genuinely thrilled to be working on this magical musical. Like all great fairytales, it has something for all of us. Audiences young and old will be dazzled, delighted, and deeply touched by this beautiful story.”

Booher adds, “I think Frozen will be everything our audience expects—plus the dimensionality, artistry, and humanity that will make this a uniquely PCPA production.

Cast & Creative Team

The cast includes Lesley McKinnell* as Elsa, Molly Dobbs as Anna, Jesse Graham as Kristoff, Alexander Pimentel* as Hans, Erik Stein* as Pabbie/Bishop, Mike Fiore as King Agnarr/Olaf, Christen Celaya* as Queen Iduna, Kitty Balay* as Bulda, Ryan Castellino* as Weselton/Oaken, Mathew Chavez and Dahlia Ridenhour as Sven. Featuring the Young Performer Cambrie Heckathorn and Quinn Newman as Young Anna, Jade Kingston and Trinity Grace Dodson as Young Elsa. To view the full ensemble, visit pcpa.org

The creative team includes Director Mark Booher, Director and Choreographer Keenon Hooks, Music Director Jake Cannon, Scenic Designer Jason Bolen, Costume Designer Ryan Moller, Lighting Designer Michael Palumbo, Sound Designer Jon Zielke, Properties Director Tim Hogan, Puppet Director Joe Gallina, Media Designer Kaelen Novak, and Production Stage Manager Jack D. Myles*.

*Member, Actors' Equity Association

