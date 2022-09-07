World Premiere of GODDESS Starring Amber Iman & More Extended at Berkeley Rep

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Goddess is a rousing tale of romance, the supernatural, and the quest towards one’s truest self.

Sep. 07, 2022  

The world premiere musical Goddess will extend for an additional week at Berkeley Rep. The new musical will now run through Saturday, October 1. Goddess is conceived and directed by Saheem Ali (Merry Wives, Fat Ham), music and lyrics by Michael Thurber (Merry Wives), and written by Jocelyn Bioh (Merry Wives, School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play). Berkeley Rep presents the show by special arrangement with No Guarantees and Octopus Theatricals.

Starting today, tickets for the added six performances can be purchased online at www.berkeleyrep.org and by phone at 510 647-2949.

ABOUT GODDESS

A mysterious singer arrives at Moto Moto, a steamy Afro-jazz club in Mombasa, Kenya. She casts an entrancing spell on everyone, including a young man who has returned home from studying in America. Will the big plans for his life - stepping into a political legacy and marrying his fiancée - be upended? Inspired by the myth of Marimba, the Goddess who created beautiful songs from her heartbreak, this is a rousing tale of romance, the supernatural, and the quest towards one's truest self.

Goddess cast members include Abena (Rashida), Melessie Clark (Grio Trio (Mosi); U/S Siti, Balozi & Grio Trio (Tisa)), Rodrick Covington (Ahmed), Zachary Downer (Moto Moto Ensemble (Sameer); Dance Captain), Amber Iman (Nadira), Grasan Kingsberry (Moto Moto Ensemble (Jaali); Pastor Mwangi; Detective Wafula; U/S Madongo, Balozi, & Hassan), Kingsley Leggs (Hassan), Kecia Lewis (Siti), Isio-Maya Nuwere (Moto Moto Ensemble (Safiyah); U/S Mrs. Mwangi), Aaron Patterson (Moto Moto Ensemble (Yusef); U/S Omari & Ahmed), Destinee Rea (Cheche), Phillip Johnson Richardson (Omari), Awa Sal Secka (Grio Trio (Zawadi); U/S Nadira, Rashida & Grio Trio (Mosi)), Lawrence Stallings (Madongo), Teshomech (Grio Trio (Tisa); U/S Nadira, Cheche & Grio Trio (Zawadi)), Quiantae Thomas (Moto Moto Ensemble (Amina); Mrs. Mwangi; U/S Grio Trio (Mosi & Zawadi)), Wade Watson (Moto Moto Ensemble (Musa); Dance Captain), and Reggie D. White (Balozi).

Goddess features direction by Saheem Ali, music and lyrics by Michael Thurber, a book by Jocelyn Bioh, additional material by Mkhululi Z. Mabija, choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie, music direction by Marco Paguia, scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, projections and video design by Brittany Bland, wig design by Nikiya Mathis, illusions by Steve Cuiffo, and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Goddess is a recipient of the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

ABOUT BERKELEY REP

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has grown from a storefront stage to an international leader in innovative theatre. Known for its ambition, relevance, and excellence, as well as its adventurous audience, the nonprofit has provided a welcoming home for emerging and established artists since 1968. Over 5.5 million people have enjoyed nearly 500 shows at Berkeley Rep, which have gone on to win six Tony Awards, seven Obie Awards, nine Drama Desk Awards, one Grammy Award, one Pulitzer Prize, and many other honors. Berkeley Rep received the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre in 1997. To formalize, enhance, and expand the processes by which Berkeley Rep makes theatre, The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work was launched in 2012. The Berkeley Rep School of Theatre engages and educates some 20,000 people a year and helps build the audiences of tomorrow with its nationally recognized teen programs. Berkeley Rep's bustling facilities - which also include the 400-seat Peet's Theatre, the 600-seat Roda Theatre, and a spacious campus in West Berkeley - are helping revitalize a renowned city. Learn more at berkeleyrep.org


Regional Awards


