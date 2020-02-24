Violinist Joseph Lin To Join VALLEY OF THE MOON Music Festival April 26 At Green Music Center

Valley of the Moon Music Festival (VMMF) has announced a change in the program for its concert at the Green Music Center on Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m.

Violinist Joseph Lin will replace Eric Hoeprich (clarinet) and Catherine Manson (violin), who are unable to join due to unforeseen circumstances. The new trio including VMMF Co-Founders and Directors Tanya Tomkins (cello) and Eric Zivian (fortepiano) will perform an adjusted all-Beethoven program: the Sonata for Violin and Piano in A minor, Op. 23; Piano Sonata in E-flat major, Op. 27, no. 1 (Quasi una fantasia); Sonata for Violin and Piano in A major, Op. 30, no. 1; and Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 1 no. 3.

Sought after as a performer and teacher, Lin was first violinist of the Juilliard String Quartet from 2011 to 2018, and continues to teach violin and chamber music at the Juilliard School. During the summer season, Lin is a regular artist at the Tanglewood and Marlboro festivals.

From 2007 to 2011, he taught at Cornell University where he organized the inaugural Chinese Musicians Residency and led a project with Cornell composers to study the violin Sonatas and Partitas of Bach. Lin was a founding member of the Formosa Quartet, winner of the 2006 London International String Quartet Competition. In 1996, Lin was awarded First Prize at the Concert Artists Guild International

Competition, and was named a Presidential Scholar in the Arts the same year. In 1999, he was selected for the Pro Musicis International Award, and in 2001, he won First Prize at the inaugural Michael Hill International Violin Competition in New Zealand.

Tickets for the concert on April 26 start at $30. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit gmc.sonoma.edu/votm. For more information about VMMF's 2020 Season visit valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.







Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You