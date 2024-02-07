Video: Watch Scenes from MY HOME ON THE MOON at San Francisco Playhouse

Now playing through February 24, 2024.
San Francisco Playhouse is now presenting Minna Lee's My Home on the Moon, directed by Mei Ann Teo.
From the windows of the old pho restaurant, Mai watches her neighborhood get gentrified, storefront by storefront. Just as the restaurant seems doomed to close, a mysterious consultant named Vera arrives, helping Mai put the noodle shop on a path back to the glory days. Soon, Mai discovers that things aren’t what they seem, and — armed with bánh xèo, gỏi cuốn, and delicious pho — she must venture into the metaverse and restore balance to her world.
Watch scenes from the play below!
