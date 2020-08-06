VIDEO: Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony Perform 'Moth Into Flame'

The performances was filmed at Chase Center in San Francisco, California on September 6 and 8.

Metallica has released a new video on its official YouTube channel, featuring the San Francisco Symphony!

The band and the Symphony joined forces for a special performance of 'Moth Into Flame.' The performances was filmed at Chase Center in San Francisco, California on September 6 and 8.

Check out the video below!

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You