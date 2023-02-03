VIDEO: Get A First Look At CLYDE'S at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Berkeley Repertory Theatre production of Lynn Nottage's Tony Award-nominated play, Clyde's is now on stage, performing at Berkeley Rep's Peet's Theatre through Sunday, February 26, 2023. Get a first look at the production.

In this feel-good comic drama, the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff at a truck-stop sandwich shop attempt to rebuild their lives. While their tough-as-nails boss - who slings sizzling insults fast and processed food even faster - tries to thwart their dreams, each staff member is encouraged by the mysterious chef to indulge in imagining, then creating, their perfect sandwich. A buoyant play full of witty dialogue, Clyde's is a transcendent story about people rising above their past mistakes and reconnecting with the world. Clyde's is a co-production with Huntington Theatre Company.

The cast of Clyde's includes (in alphabetical order) Wesley Guimarães (Rafael), Cyndii Johnson (Leticia), Louis Reyes McWilliams (Jason), April Nixon (Clyde), and Harold Surratt (Montrellous).

Directed by Taylor Reynolds, the creative team for Clyde's includes Wilson Chin (Scenic Design), Karen Perry (Costume Design), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting Design), and Aubrey Dube (Sound Design).

