VIDEO: First Look at Tony Hale and More in WAKEY, WAKEY at A.C.T.

Starring two-time Emmy Award winner Tony Hale (HBO's Veep and Fox's/Netflix's Arrested Development) with Kathryn Smith-McGlynn, Wakey, Wakey is a remarkable combination of the everyday and the extraordinary that invites you to share the pleasure, humor, and beautiful mystery of life.

Will Eno (The Realistic Joneses) crafts an intimate comedy drama that takes audiences on a theatrical journey that's surprising, yet familiar.

Get a first look in the video below!

Tickets are available by calling 415-749-2228 or visiting www.act-sf.org .





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You