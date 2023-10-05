VIDEO: Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate

Performances begin October 19th.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

Anthony Rapp’s WITHOUT YOU, coming to the Curran Theater in San Francisco from October 19–22, 2023, is a new musical based on the New York Times best-selling memoir of love, loss and the musical RENT.

In 1994, Anthony Rapp was 22, out of money and working at a Starbucks, about to audition for a new musical by a young writer named Jonathan Larson. The musical? The global phenomenon RENT.

This is where WITHOUT YOU begins... Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name and backed by a 5 piece rock band, Anthony shares his unimaginable real-life story during the early years of RENT in this intimate evening of unsurpassed joy and unspeakable loss.

Featuring beloved songs from RENT alongside Anthony’s original music, WITHOUT YOU asks us the universal question of how to crack our hearts open and allow us to heal.

For more information and tickets, visit Click Here







RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Interview: Hershey Felder of HERSHEY FELDERS GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK SING-ALONG: A ONE-NIG Photo
Interview: Hershey Felder of HERSHEY FELDER'S GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK SING-ALONG: A ONE-NIGHT ONLY BENEFIT FOR THEATREWORKS at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

BroadwayWorld chats with the perennially popular performer Hershey Felder about the Great American Songbook Sing-Along benefit he's doing for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley on October 11th in Mountain View California to raise funds for their Save TheatreWorks Now campaign.

2
Review: NOLLYWOOD DREAMS at SF Playhouse Photo
Review: NOLLYWOOD DREAMS at SF Playhouse

Little actual work is being done at the family travel agency being run by sisters Ayamma and Dede. Ayamma dreams of becoming the lead actor in a new movie by Nigeria’s hottest director even though she can’t act, while Dede paws through gossip magazines for details on Wale Owusu, Nigeria’s Sexiest Man Born and never misses her favorite Oprah-esque talk show ‘Adenikeh’.

3
SCHICK MACHINE Comes to Z Space in December Photo
SCHICK MACHINE Comes to Z Space in December

New Performance Traditions | Paul Dresher Ensemble present the music theater production Schick Machine December 15-17 on Z Space's Steindler Stage, 450 Florida St. in San Francisco. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

4
San Francisco Opera Center Announces The 2024 Adler Fellows Photo
San Francisco Opera Center Announces The 2024 Adler Fellows

San Francisco Opera Center Artistic Director Carrie-Ann Matheson and General Manager Markus Beam announced today the 11 recipients of the 2024 San Francisco Opera Adler Fellowship.

