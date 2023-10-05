VIDEO: Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate

Anthony Rapp’s WITHOUT YOU, coming to the Curran Theater in San Francisco from October 19–22, 2023, is a new musical based on the New York Times best-selling memoir of love, loss and the musical RENT.

In 1994, Anthony Rapp was 22, out of money and working at a Starbucks, about to audition for a new musical by a young writer named Jonathan Larson. The musical? The global phenomenon RENT.

This is where WITHOUT YOU begins... Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name and backed by a 5 piece rock band, Anthony shares his unimaginable real-life story during the early years of RENT in this intimate evening of unsurpassed joy and unspeakable loss.

Featuring beloved songs from RENT alongside Anthony’s original music, WITHOUT YOU asks us the universal question of how to crack our hearts open and allow us to heal.

