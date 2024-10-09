UNSCRIPTED: A CONVERSATION WITH CHER is Coming to BroadwaySF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwaySF, an ATG Entertainment company, and Book Passage will present Unscripted: A Conversation with Cher—the next installment in BroadwaySF's Unscripted series where culture-shaping luminaries and innovators bring their singular perspectives to San Francisco for an unforgettable evening of engaging conversation and captivating storytelling—taking place on Wednesday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m. at BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre (1 Taylor St., San Francisco). In this one-night-only event, the global icon will discuss her new memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One (HarperCollins). Acclaimed music journalist Joel Selvin will serve as moderator. Tickets for Unscripted: A Conversation with Cher will go on sale on Thursday, October 10 at 9 a.m. PT. A copy of Cher: The Memoir, Part One is included with the purchase of a ticket.



The extraordinary life of Cher can be told by only one person . . . Cher herself. After more than seventy years of fighting to live her life on her own terms, Cher finally reveals her true story in intimate detail, in a two-part memoir.



Her remarkable career is unique and unparalleled. The only woman to top Billboard charts in seven consecutive decades, she is the winner of an Academy Award, an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Cannes Film Festival Award, and an inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame who has been lauded by the Kennedy Center.



She is a tireless activist and philanthropist. As a dyslexic child who dreamed of becoming famous, Cher was raised in often-chaotic circumstances, surrounded by singers, actors, and a mother who inspired her in spite of their difficult relationship.



With her trademark honesty and humor, Cher: The Memoir traces how this diamond in the rough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to become the trailblazing superstar the world has been unable to ignore for more than half a century.



Cher: The Memoir, Part One follows her extraordinary beginnings through childhood to meeting and marrying Sonny Bono—and reveals the highly complicated relationship that made them world-famous, but eventually drove them apart. Cher: The Memoir, Part Two will follow in 2025. Cher: The Memoir reveals the daughter, the sister, the wife, the lover, the mother, and the superstar.

