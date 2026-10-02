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Town Hall Theatre Opens Submissions for Young Playwrights Festival

The East Bay theatre company will showcase rising teen playwrights' original work with professional actors and directors.

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Town Hall Theatre Opens Submissions for Young Playwrights Festival

Town Hall Theatre has announced that submissions are open for the 7th Annual Young Playwrights Festival (YPF). Part of Town Hall Education's Young Playwrights Program, YPF showcases the talents of rising teen playwrights from across the East Bay, bringing their original 10-minute plays to the stage with professional Bay Area actors and directors. Submissions open October 1, 2026, and will remain open through December 31, 2026, for teen playwrights in Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

The Young Playwrights Program connects Bay Area theatre professionals with local high school students to create, write, and develop new theatre pieces. The program also offers free in-school workshops to interested high schools and high school-equivalent programs throughout Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

'It's so impactful to collaborate with local teachers and broaden students' horizons on ways they can engage in their local community,' shared Education Director Erika March. 'I've seen students blossom as artists in the Young Playwrights Program. They bring stories to the stage that are profoundly important to our local community and young people, ones that we might not see onstage otherwise.'

Arts education provides young people with opportunities to develop empathy, strengthen critical thinking skills, and express themselves in a supportive environment. Through the Young Playwrights Program, Town Hall Education connects students with professional artists and creates opportunities for young people to see their own voices and stories represented onstage.

Teen playwrights may submit their original 10-minute plays for consideration in the Festival by emailing their script to YPF@TownHallTheatre.com between October 1 and December 31, 2026.

For submission guidelines and additional information about the Young Playwrights Festival, visit www.TownHallTheatre.com/young-playwrights.

ABOUT TOWN HALL THEATRE

Town Hall Theatre is Contra Costa County's oldest theatre company and a vibrant home for professional theatre, arts education, and community engagement. For more than 80 years, Town Hall has brought artists, audiences, and students together through productions, educational programs, and new works that foster empathy, spark conversation, and strengthen community. As proud stewards of a historic Lafayette landmark, Town Hall Theatre is committed to creating welcoming experiences where everyone belongs.

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