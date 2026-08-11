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Steel Magnolias to Open Town Hall Theatre's 2026-27 Season

Lexy Grant, Melody Payne and Allison Gamlen lead the cast at the Lafayette venue.

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Steel Magnolias to Open Town Hall Theatre's 2026-27 Season

Town Hall Theatre Co. will open its 2026/27 Main Stage Season with  Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling, a beloved American classic celebrating resilience, friendship, and the strength found in community.

Set in Truvy's beauty salon in the small town of Chinquapin, Louisiana, Steel Magnolias follows six remarkable women whose lives intertwine through life's greatest joys and deepest sorrows. Filled with unforgettable wit, heartfelt emotion, and enduring friendship, the play reminds us that laughter can sustain us through even the most difficult moments, and that the people who stand beside us become our chosen family.

For more than three decades, Steel Magnolias has touched audiences with its honest portrayal of love, loss, and resilience. Rich with humor and heart, the play continues to resonate across generations, celebrating the extraordinary strength found in ordinary people.

This production contains adult language and themes surrounding illness and grief.

A Note From The Executive Director: "We chose Steel Magnolias because it beautifully captures the power of community and the relationships that sustain us through every season of life," shared Executive Director Morgan Dayley. "At Town Hall Theatre, we believe some of the most meaningful stories are the ones that remind us we don't have to face life's challenges alone. Audiences may come for the laughs, and there are plenty of them, but they'll leave having experienced something deeply human. It's a timeless story that continues to bring people together."

Previews will be held on September 10th and 11th, with performances September 12th - October 3rd, 2026

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Steel Magnolias
Steel Magnolias
9/10 - 10/3/2026
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