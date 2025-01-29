Tickets on Sale for Michael Tilson Thomas's 80th Birthday Concert With the SF Symphony and Chorus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are on sale now for Michael Tilson Thomas’s 80th Birthday Concert with the San Francisco Symphony, taking place on Saturday, April 26, at 7:30pm. The one-night-only celebration features MTT alongside the Orchestra, SF Symphony Chorus, and special guests including vocalists Sasha Cooke, Ben Jones, Frederica von Stade, and Jessica Vosk.

The program includes Benjamin Britten’s The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra, Ottorino Respighi’s Roman Festivals, and several of Tilson Thomas’s own songs, sung by Cooke, Jones, and Vosk. Further programming details will be announced soon, and the event will feature special birthday surprises for MTT and the audience.

“I am overjoyed to mark my 80th with the wonderful musicians of the San Francisco Symphony and Chorus,” said Tilson Thomas, who turned 80 on December 21, 2024. “I remember the fantastic celebrations for my 60th and 70th, and I am delighted that this milestone concert features extraordinary artists I’ve had the privilege to know and collaborate with over the years.”

Tickets for MTT’s 80th Birthday Concert with the San Francisco Symphony and Chorus start at $99 and are on sale now.

Comments