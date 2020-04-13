Theatre Rhinoceros Presents Virtual Staged Reading Of STEAM By Michael Ivor Fowkes

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE presentation: STEAM: A Free Staged Reading on ZOOM (Register for free access at www.therhino.org) Written by Williams Ivor Fowkes, Directed by Joe Tally.

April 18, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One Live Performance Only. Steam features Bay Area actors Justin Lopez ("Jeff") and Nick Trengove ("Kevin")

Two strangers meet in the steam room of a gym in midtown Manhattan and embark on a cat-and-mouse game where they confront each other's desires and try to expose their true identities.





