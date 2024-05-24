Merola Opera Program to Close Its Summer Festival Season With Grand Finale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Merola Opera Program's 2024 Summer Festival will come to a conclusion with the Merola Grand Finale, featuring the 29 young opera artists selected from all over the world performing a dazzling array of opera's most brilliant works presented on the stage of the War Memorial Opera House. With a full orchestra conducted by Maestro Steven White and stage direction by 2024 Merola Stage Director Anna Theodosakis, this festive evening showcases the extraordinary talent, dedication, and passion of the 2024 Merolini. A post-performance reception with the artists is held immediately following the performance in The Green Room (additional ticket required).

The event will take place at 7:30pm on Saturday, August 17 at the War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco,

TICKETS: $25/$40/$50/$65 (includes a $3 facility fee)/$10 for those 25 and under or those seeing their first Merola production. Reception Tickets: $85**

Save 20 percent when tickets are purchased for all four productions* in the 2024 season. Ticket discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Group Sales can be contacted at 415-621-4403.

*Discount is valid through June 10, 2024. All four performances must be purchased at the same time. The discount does not include the Merola Grand Finale Reception and cannot be combined with any other discounts.

** The reception will take place in The Green Room at the Veterans Building

INFO: For more information or to order tickets, please visit merola.org or call the San Francisco Box Office at 415-864-3330. The box office is open Monday, 10:00am-5:00pm, and Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00am-6:00pm (Saturday phones only). The Group Sales office is open Monday, 10:00am-5:00pm, and Tuesday through Friday, 10:00am-6:00pm.

Photo credit: Kristen Loken

