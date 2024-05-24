Rainbow Zebra Productions LLC And The Magic Theatre to Present Reading Series Extravaganza

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rainbow Zebra Productions will present its its new “Rainbow Zebra/Magic Theatre Reading Extravaganza!”, a 6-month series of new play readings taking place at Magic Theatre. All casting is by Liam Vincent.

Tickets are free, and available at https://magictheatre.squarespace.com/calendar/readings.

“I want to highlight the work of some playwrights I admire by presenting new works by them in readings done by our brilliant crew of local actors,” said producer/director Andrea Gordon. “It should be a real treat for the audience- and it is FREE!”



The full line-up is below:

Michael Lynch's Crows Landing Gently, Gently

Directed by Andrea Gordon

Sunday, June 16, 2024

7:00 p.m.



Set in Pawhuska, Oklahoma the basement of the Moore Residence- and other places around town. A morality tale.



About Michael Lynch



Lynch was awarded the Shubert Fellowship in Playwriting along with three Bay Area critics’ awards and six Hollywood Dramalogue awards. He was also voted Best New Playwright at the Edward Albee Theater Conference. Lynch earned his bachelor’s degree from California State University, Fresno, in 1971 and went to work as a theater instructor and manager for Merced College until 1975. From then until 1977, he was the theater manager for Skyline College. He was the playwright in residence for One Act Theater Company of San Francisco from 1981-1991. He was a theater instructor and playwright in residence at WHCC from 1985-1992.



Thus far during his career, Lynch has had 39 of his plays produced, nine of which were set in Coalinga. These plays were produced in cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

Laurel Ollstein's Pandora

Directed by Andrea Gordon

Sunday, July 21, 2024

7:00 p.m.



Pandora is a retelling of the Pandora's Box myth from the feminist perspective. What if a woman was suddenly created and dropped into the middle of the world now? Someone with no preconceived notions of anything - like beauty, love or violence? And what if the rest of humanity and the gods could suddenly see the world through those clear eyes. Ignorance killed the cat. Curiosity was framed!



About Laurel Ollstein



Laurel Ollstein is an award-winning playwright, director and educator whose plays most recently have been produced at The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego and TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. She is currently working on her musical In Tillamook, and her full-length memoir, Bullet. Pandora was a commission from the Getty Villa. @laurelollstein.com

Julie Hébert’s Entangled

Directed by Andrea Gordon

Monday, August 26, 2024

7:00 p.m.



Entangled revolves around two female scientists locked down in the mountains of New Mexico with an unpredictable handyman. The play explores emotional and professional connections, mirroring the quantum concept of "entanglement," as the characters navigate complex relationships, personal meltdowns and profound disagreements about the nature of reality.



About Julie Hébert



Julie Hébert is a writer/director of television, film and theater. Her plays have been produced all over the country and she has twice been honored with the PEN Center Award in Drama. Her extensive television work has been distinguished with the EMMY and a Peabody Award. More information at juliehebert.com

Lynne Kaufmann's The Next Andy Warhol

Directed by Andrea Gordon

Monday, September 23, 2024

7:00 p.m.



How do we define success? In this romantic comedy, a high school teacher is determined to help her artist boyfriend find recognition. Through lucid dreaming, she conjures the avatar of Andy Warhol and other luminaries. While following their advice, she discovers her own true destiny.



About Lynne Kaufmann



Lynne Kaufman is a nationally award winning playwright with two-dozen full-length plays produced at such venues as The Magic Theatre, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Florida Studio Theatre, The Fountain Theatre, Actors Theatre of Louisville and The Marsh.



Ken Narasaki’s Spoiled

Director To Be Announced

Monday, October 14, 2024

7:00 p.m.



Spoiled is a dark comedy/drama about a dysfunctional Japanese American family, epigenetic trauma, a bad son, a bad mother, and badly misplaced anger.



About Ken Narasaki



A former San Franciscan, Ken Narasaki is an actor/writer whose plays include his adaptation of NO-NO BOY, and the award-winning plays INNOCENT WHEN YOU DREAM, THE MIKADO PROJECT (co-written with Doris Baizley, Kumu Kahua Best Play), GHOSTS AND BAGGAGE, and OUR WAR.



Andrea Gordon's My Lunch With Babs

Directed by Liam Vincent

Monday, November 18, 2024

7:00 p.m.



An homage to My Dinner with Andre

Two women, having a reunion lunch at a restaurant, end up solving all the world's problems, their own, and find personal relief and redemption through the lens of art and theater.



About Andrea Gordon



Andrea Gordon has been directing and producing award winning theater on the West coast since 1983. She was resident director at Theater Artists of Marin, the One Act Theatre Company, Artistic Director for Tour de Force Theatre Company, Co-Artistic Director at the Eureka Theatre (along with Benny Sato Ambush and Lane Nishikawa). She is a legacy member and current Artistic Associate of Three Girl's Theatre. She has directed at Marin Theatre Company, Magic Theatre, the Eureka Theatre, Berkeley Stage, Asian American Theatre Company, San Francisco Shakespeare Festival, the Fringe Festival and many other places up and down the California Coast, NYC and Chicago.



Lee Brady’s Appointment in Mendocino

Directed by Andrea Gordon

Monday, December 9, 2024

7:00 p.m.

When the three Blair siblings get an email from their aged parents reading: “Sorry Kids, we’re walking off,” they are thrown into a state of confusion and fear. Though separated by time and geography, the siblings join forces to unravel this cryptic message.



About Lee Brady



Lee Brady is an award-winning San Francisco playwright who, like everyone else in theatre, wears several hats. She’s an actor, a cofounder of 3Girls Theatre a teacher and a theatre critic Her plays have been produced in Memphis, New York City, Columbia, Missouri, Edinburgh, Scotland and Valdez and Alaska as well as in San Francisco.



Comments