Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop & Billie Holiday Theatre to Present IMPOSSIBLE THEORIES OF US

The Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop, in partnership with the Billie Holiday Theatre, will continue its monthly Sunday Virtual Play Reading Series on Zoom with:

Impossible Theories of Us by John Mabey

Reading directed by Garland Thompson, Jr.

Event Details:

Live on Zoom: https://bit.ly/3WWOZUq

Date: Sunday, May 26, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM PST / 7:00 PM EST

Website: www.thefsww.org

About the Play:

"Impossible Theories of Us" follows Gina, a transgender woman, and Keith, a cisgender man, as they navigate the joys and complexities of their relationship. With emerging technologies offering a chance to connect with those who've passed away, both must decide what being alive truly means. This play is full of complicated hope, unfolding spirituality, and the dynamic ways one couple navigates mortality. It explores the possibilities and responsibilities of artificial intelligence, challenging our expectations of what makes us human.

About the Playwright:

John Mabey (They/Them) is a writer and storyteller whose plays have been published and produced in seven countries and throughout the United States. After living in Europe for a decade, John now resides in Atlanta and collaborates with theater companies worldwide, both virtually and in-person. Their work as a playwright is deeply connected to their career in Psychology and certification as a Mental Health Counselor, infusing insights about behavior, emotion, and relationships into their plays. John is also a published author on sexual identity and spirituality in academic books and journals. When not writing, they enjoy teaching and performing improvised comedy and true storytelling globally.

Featuring:

Denny (She/Her) as Gina: Denny is a writer, actor, and musician who has co-starred in "CITY ON FIRE" (Apple TV+), "POSE" (FX), and "NEW AMSTERDAM" (NBC), among others. Her 2021 essay "He Made Affection Feel Simple" was featured in The New York Times' Modern Love column. Denny is a regular contributor to RECKON.NEWS and is currently working on new music, a short film, and a speculative nonfiction book.

Garland Thompson Jr. (He/Him) directing and reading the character Keith, is an actor, poet, playwright, filmmaker, director, producer and Executive Artistic Director of The Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop (FSWW). His extensive career includes work with The Public Theater, Manhattan Theatre Club, Los Angeles Theater Center, and Steve Jobs Theater, among many others. By promoting creativity and inclusivity, Garland continues to help shape the future of theater and playwriting through the FSWW, impacting both the local community and the broader artistic landscape.

Following the reading, there will be a moderated critique session where attendees can offer direct feedback to the playwright and cast. Join the conversation!

