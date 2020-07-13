Theatre Rhinoceros Presents Free Zoom Event DANSE MACABRE: A TALE OF THE PLAGUE

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation DANSE MACABRE: A TALE OF THE PLAGUE.

Conceived and Performed by John Fisher. July 16, 2020 at 8pm, FREE. One live performance only.

In the 14th Century, the king has gone mad, plague ravages the land, wars rage, and the church is in shambles. William of Harsigny is the only man who can save Europe. He is 92 and the most learned man on the Continent.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.

