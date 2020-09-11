Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

STRAIGHT will be presented on September 17, 2020 at 8pm.

What if conversion therapy worked? Well, then, it could work in reverse as well! Jason is going to find out.

Theatre Rhino presents Straight, conceived and performed by John Fisher.

On Zoom and Facebook Live.

Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

WHERE: Streams for FREE on ZOOM and Facebook:

Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org OR

Link to Facebook starting at 8pm on Thursday, September 17 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

FREE Live Performance Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020 8PM

BIOS:

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a six-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson and A Death in the Family. John has created twenty-five original solo-performances so far, one for each week of Shelter-in-Place. www.JohnFisher.biz.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You