The World Premiere of BEYOND, a Dance and Drag Production, Comes to Z Space

UNA Productions has announced the world premiere of Beyond, an evening-length production that re-imagines Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring through the lens of queer expression and drag performance. Directed and choreographed by Chuck Wilt (Fuchsia) and Eric Garcia (Churro Nomi), this theatrical experience will take place at Z Space's Steindler Stage, running December 5-8, 2024. Tickets range from $25 to $100, with sliding scale options available upon request.

Step into the cosmos with Beyond, an evening-length production that reassembles Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring into an intergalactic, Queer extravaganza. Featuring a vibrant ensemble of 12 dancers and drag performers, Beyond wrecks the iconic score and transforms it through lip sync, live music, and choreography. This bold reworking proposes a new and expansive possibility, inviting audiences to experience an otherworldly fantasy.

"The deliberate reworking of The Rite of Spring in Beyond becomes an act of imagination and reclamation for queer, trans, and gender non-conforming people," said Wilt and Garcia. "We're not just challenging the traditional narrative of this piece; we're using drag as a transformative and regenerative force, weaving together a completely new reality to explore what joyful possibilities exist within the canon of choreographers responding to this iconic piece of music."

Following the success of previous productions, Beyond marks UNA Productions' continued exploration of vivid performance, offering audiences an unforgettable experience that blends contemporary dance with the art of drag. This production presents a universe where interdependence, power, and transformation shine.

