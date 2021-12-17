The San Francisco Conservatory of Music Announces 2022 Summer Music Academies

The San Francisco Conservatory of Music invites applications from aspiring young musicians to live, learn, and play in the heart of San Francisco's cultural district during one of four new and unparalleled summer residential academies.

Summer@SFCM's overnight programs-the National Brass Ensemble Academy, Technology and Applied Composition Immersive, Guitar Workshop, and Vocal Academy-will be led by the Conservatory's world-class faculty members and distinguished visiting artists, including principal members of major orchestras from across the country and singers, coaches, and artists from the Merola Opera Program. Participants in the National Brass Ensemble Academy will have exclusive access to observe the National Brass Ensemble in rehearsal and recording sessions at Skywalker Sound.

"Through Summer@SFCM, participants will have the unique opportunity to train and play alongside the best musicians and artists working today," said Michael Roest, SFCM's associate dean and executive director of pre-college and continuing education. "We are thrilled to welcome students in-person to our brand-new facility, where they can enjoy San Francisco's vibrant arts scene and join a community of peers helping to shape the future of music."

Attendees will participate in intensive study and personal instruction while residing in SFCM's Bowes Center. This new, $200 million, 12-story home for music was inaugurated in November 2021 and incorporates student housing, dining, classrooms, practice spaces, a recording studio, a broadcast studio, and three acoustically-exacting performance halls. The San Francisco Chronicle called the Bowes Center a special building that "embodies Civic Center in the here and now."

Summer@SFCM's residential programs are complemented by two returning, in-person day camps for ages 10-19, Harp Camp and the Gilbert and Sullivan Scenes Workshop.

Musicians at Harp Camp receive daily teaching and opportunities to perform solo, in a master class, and as part of the harp ensemble. Participants in the Gilbert and Sullivan Scenes Workshop, a collaboration with Lamplighters Music Theatre, will produce a fully-staged and costumed performance of comic opera work created by the Victorian-era dramatist W.S. Gilbert and composer Arthur Sullivan.

"The G&S Scenes program was undoubtedly the beginning of my journey as an opera singer," said soprano Laura Sanders, now a resident artist at the Shreveport Opera and winner of the 2018 Lotte Lenya Competition. "My favorite memories are of how much fun I had! Many of us who went to the program together are still close friends and colleagues."

Applications are open and must be submitted by March 15, 2022. Financial aid is available. Full details, including faculty listings and admissions requirements, can be found at https://sfcm.edu/summer.