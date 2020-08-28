The I Can Do That Theater Company Raises Funds to Move Into Larger Space

The company has raised over $550,000 in donations.

The I Can Do That Theater Company has raised over $550,000 in donations to move into a bigger space, KPIX reports.

"Eighteen kids in the first show and it grew next show to 35, then 45 then 50," Executive Director ICDT, Shayna Ronen said of the company's growth. "Then we had 75 kids show up for auditions!"

Ronen said that the new performing arts center will be a place for kids to hang out and feel safe.

"We also were seeing that we became the second home to these students and they were coming early and staying late and they felt like they belonged," Ronen said.

As of Thursday, the company was still $150,000 short of covering the cost of the new performing arts center. To donate, visit icandothatpac.org.

Read more on KPIX.

