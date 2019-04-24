The Empress Theatre Presents: Megan And The Heartbeats

Apr. 24, 2019  

The Empress Theatre Presents: Megan And The Heartbeats

The Empress Theatre Presents An Evening of Romantic Tunes with Megan and the Heartbeats Thursday, May 2nd, 7:30 PM at The Empress Theatre - 330 Virginia St, Vallejo, CA 94590.

Megan Freedman has performed numerous gigs with acclaimed Italian guitarist Peppino D'Agostino and is often sought for weddings and funerals. Before relocating from Chicago to California, she toured with her singing sisters.

Wayne Fettig is a veteran jazz musician based in Concord and plays regularly with popular vocalist Chris Cole.

Marc Levine, a former session player for Johnny Rivers, also worked with Barry Manilow, Bette Midler, Dionne Warwick, Rosemary Clooney and former Journey stars Steve Perry and Jonathan Cain. Also an actor, Levine appeared in "The Young and the Restless" and "General Hospital."

Ticket prices are $15 general admission. Visit www.empresstheatre.org or call 707-552-2400.



Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Sonoma Speaker Series: In Conversation With Donna McKechnie Comes to Hanna Boys Center Auditorium
  • Photo Flash: First Look at 42nd Street Moon's 110 IN THE SHADE
  • The Lark Theater Presents SING HALLELUJAH!
  • Town Hall Announces 75th Season 2019/20: TRANSFORMATIONS
  • San Francisco Opera Joins City Of San Francisco, French Consulate And Grace Cathedral For Public Solidarity Concert For Notre-Dame De Paris
  • Cast Announced For THE MAMA DRAGON MONOLOGUES

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup