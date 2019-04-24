The Empress Theatre Presents: Megan And The Heartbeats

The Empress Theatre Presents An Evening of Romantic Tunes with Megan and the Heartbeats Thursday, May 2nd, 7:30 PM at The Empress Theatre - 330 Virginia St, Vallejo, CA 94590.

Megan Freedman has performed numerous gigs with acclaimed Italian guitarist Peppino D'Agostino and is often sought for weddings and funerals. Before relocating from Chicago to California, she toured with her singing sisters.

Wayne Fettig is a veteran jazz musician based in Concord and plays regularly with popular vocalist Chris Cole.

Marc Levine, a former session player for Johnny Rivers, also worked with Barry Manilow, Bette Midler, Dionne Warwick, Rosemary Clooney and former Journey stars Steve Perry and Jonathan Cain. Also an actor, Levine appeared in "The Young and the Restless" and "General Hospital."

Ticket prices are $15 general admission. Visit www.empresstheatre.org or call 707-552-2400.





