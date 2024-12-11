The Big Jangle and The Bell Brothers Team Up For a Fundraising Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Big Jangle (A Live Tom Petty Experience) will team up with The Bell Brothers and Town Hall Theatre in a special fundraising event for Youth Homes!

Jangle Bells will help fill your holiday spirit with rocking tunes and delicious drink specials, December 22nd at 2pm! Free Fall into the holidays and don't back down from this amazing night featuring the rock and country fusion of The Bell Brothers and closing out with the ultimate Tom Petty concert experience, with The Big Jangle.

Youth Homes nurtures an inclusive environment of healing through trauma-informed care for Bay Area foster youth and young adults. For 60 years, Youth Homes has provided critical housing and mental health services with a clear vision in mind: A sustainable future where youth embrace hope, discover their purpose, and develop the tools to lead fulfilling lives. To learn more, visit https://youthhomes.org/.

ABOUT The Bell Brothers

Meet The Bell Brothers, a dynamic duo whose harmonies and songwriting prowess have resonated with audiences for nearly two decades. Comprised of brothers Russ and Scott, this powerhouse team has etched their mark on the musical landscape with a fusion of Country, Rock, and Americana, delivering a sound steeped in passion, musicianship, and gritty authenticity. https://thebellbrothers.net/home

ABOUT THE BIG JANGLE

The Big Jangle Band is a San Francisco Bay Area Band dedicated to playing all things Tom Petty. We capture the Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers concert experience, not only playing the music of Tom Petty, but the songs he covered live, such as The Traveling Wilburys, The Byrds and Stevie Nicks. Composed of seasoned musicians located in the East Bay, you will be guaranteed the ultimate live Tom Petty experience. https://www.bigjangleband.com/

