TYPE 2 FUN Comes to San Francisco Fringe Festival

Type 2 Fun is a stand up comedy solo show in the San Francisco Fringe Festival that will make you laugh at the faces and standards of our society. Written and performed by Barb, a writer, performer, artist, and provocateur who has transformed the comedy experience by providing the most intimate and cutting insights for the modern she/they and all the in between.

Shows are at the Exit Theatre in San Francisco. Performances are August 12th @ 4pm, August 24th @ 8:30, August 26th @ 2:30.

Type 2 Fun is a cultivated and revolutionary new comedy voice that will disrupt the stand-up zeitgeist and is part of the San Francisco Fringe Festival.

Follow Barb @barbiscomedy and @QueerdoSF for more!

Barb’s work is compared with artists like Nathan Fielder, Napoleon Dynamite, and Mitch Hedgeberg. But you might say, she is just a mental patient with a microphone.

Barb: I wrote the show as a way to challenge myself as an artist, and the show has shaped into a rebellion from traditional narratives. I am originally from the Midwest, and I fled to California when I turned 18. And the differences in these cultures have influenced the writing of Type 2 Fun.

Mostly, I see my work as being for people who feel oppressed by the ruling class and know that the system isn't going to change (sigh). But I offer a lot of unique ideas for finding autonomy in the current social and cultural structures. Which basically means, acting strategically within the system as a way to take control of your destiny. Even if that means getting ran over by a Tesla as a way to achieve housing security in San Francisco. “I may never walk again, but at least I don’t have to move.”- Barb

The Creative team of Type 2 Fun includes Barb (writer/performer)

Barb (writer, performer): I studied art and neuroscience in my academics. I currently have a thriving earring line @QueerdoSF. I have been a comedian and troll my entire life.

Janette French (Producer): A standup comedian and writer based in the Bay Area. She was crucial to making the show come to life.



Photo Credit: Caitlin James