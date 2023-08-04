TYPE 2 FUN Comes to San Francisco Fringe Festival

Performances are  August 12th @ 4pm, August 24th @ 8:30, August 26th @ 2:30.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
DEVO The Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years Comes To BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre Photo 2 DEVO The Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years Comes To BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre
Playwrights Foundation Announces Cohort For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival, April 12-2 Photo 3 Playwrights Foundation Announces Cohort For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival, April 12-21
Photos: Darren Criss Takes the Stage at Broadway and Vine Photo 4 Photos: Darren Criss Takes the Stage at Broadway and Vine

TYPE 2 FUN Comes to San Francisco Fringe Festival

Type 2 Fun is a stand up comedy solo show in the San Francisco Fringe Festival that will make you laugh at the faces and standards of our society. Written and performed by Barb, a writer, performer, artist, and provocateur who has transformed the comedy experience by providing the most intimate and cutting insights for the modern she/they and all the in between.

Shows are at the Exit Theatre in San Francisco.   Performances are August 12th @ 4pm, August 24th @ 8:30, August 26th @ 2:30.

Type 2 Fun is a cultivated and revolutionary new comedy voice that will disrupt the stand-up zeitgeist and is part of the San Francisco Fringe Festival.

Follow Barb @barbiscomedy and @QueerdoSF for more!

Barb’s work is compared with artists like Nathan Fielder, Napoleon Dynamite, and Mitch Hedgeberg. But you might say, she is just a mental patient with a microphone. 

Barb: I wrote the show as a way to challenge myself as an artist, and the show has shaped into a rebellion from traditional narratives. I am originally from the Midwest, and I fled to California when I turned 18. And the differences in these cultures have influenced the writing of Type 2 Fun.

Mostly, I see my work as being for people who feel oppressed by the ruling class and know that the system isn't going to change (sigh). But I offer a lot of unique ideas for finding autonomy in the current social and cultural structures. Which basically means, acting strategically within the system as a way to take control of your destiny. Even if that means getting ran over by a Tesla as a way to achieve housing security in San Francisco. “I may never walk again, but at least I don’t have to move.”- Barb 

The Creative team of Type 2 Fun includes Barb (writer/performer) 

Barb (writer, performer): I studied art and neuroscience in my academics. I currently have a thriving earring line @QueerdoSF. I have been a comedian and troll my entire life.

Janette French (Producer): A standup comedian and writer based in the Bay Area. She was crucial to making the show come to life. 


Photo Credit: Caitlin James 



RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Review: TINA TURNER- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Golden Gate Theatre Photo
Review: TINA TURNER- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Golden Gate Theatre

Fans are still absorbing the loss Tina Turner at age 83 this May, which makes attending Tina Turner – The Tina Turner Musical a tad more emotional and significant. The 12-time Grammy award winner and “Queen of Rock n Roll” sanctioned this production which premiered in the West End in 2018 and is now in its sixth incarnation. Following the jukebox format, the show highlights plenty of Tina’s huge hits wrapped around the ups and downs of her tumultuous and ultimately triumphant career.

2
RECIPROCATING PUMPS Comes to the Marsh San Francisco This Month Photo
RECIPROCATING PUMPS Comes to the Marsh San Francisco This Month

The Marsh San Francisco transports audiences back to late ‘90s San Francisco in Reciprocating Pumps, a bold and fearless work by Dirk Alphin.

3
Review: TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Golden Gate Theatre Photo
Review: TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Golden Gate Theatre

What did our critic think of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Golden Gate Theatre? If you're a fan of Tina Turner, and who isn’t, you won't want to miss Tina – The Tina Turner Musical at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre, playing now through August 27, 2023. Diehard fans and newbies can also see “Tina” from August 29 – September 3, 2023 at San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts. This Broadway hit tells the story of the legendary singer's life and career, from poverty and parental neglect in Nutbush, Tennessee, through racism and the abusive years with husband Ike Turner, to her eventual solo rise to global stardom.

4
Kim Blanck, Stephanie Styles, Deirdre Lovejoy & More to Star in POTUS at Berkeley Repe Photo
Kim Blanck, Stephanie Styles, Deirdre Lovejoy & More to Star in POTUS at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Get the scoop on the newly announced cast for POTUS at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Find out who will be taking the stage in this eagerly awaited production.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack Video VIDEO: San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack
First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater Video
First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep Video
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doméstica Realidad
La Lengua Teatro (8/03-8/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Taming of the Shrew
Santa Cruz Shakespeare (7/09-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "WMB" by Marisela Treviño Orta
Live Oak Theatre (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Killing My Lobster Presents: The Skin We're In
CounterPULSE (8/17-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "The Never Too Late Show"
The Marsh San Francisco (8/06-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Radio Golf
Lower Bottom Playaz (8/10-8/27)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Josephine's Feast by Star Finch
Magic Theatre (8/02-8/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Merola Opera Program
War Memorial Opera House (8/19-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wolf Play
Ashby Stage (9/02-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shipwrecked! An Entertainment
Cinnabar Theater (4/12-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You