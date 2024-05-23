SPACE SUCKERS FROM OUTER SPACE Opens Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Space Suckers From Outer Space is an outrageous, sick, partially improvised, campy, dirty, comedic romp, paying homage to retro sci fi. If you love physical theater, sexy space heroes, badass space vixens, and dirty jokes, strap on your tin foil hat and join in for adventure with SPACE SUCKERS FROM OUTER SPACE !!!

Performances are on Friday May 31, Saturday June 1, Sunday June 2 at 8PM.

At Church of Clown 2400 Bayshore Blvd in San Francisco

Tickets are at Churchofclown.org/events or

https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/0e499cd7-f489-4269-817f-63c39d35ef5b

Space Suckers From Outer Space is Directed by Dan Griffiths and is starring: Carmen Aguilar, Jessica Farber, Jonathan MacDonald, Kendra Ferguson, Michele Menard, S.C., Sierra Camille, Stephen James Kranz, and Vitalia Fedossova. This World Premiere is Church of Clown’s very first Company Show.

