THE LAST FIVE YEARS to be Presented at Cinnabar Theater This Winter

The Last 5 Years has captivated contemporary musical theater lovers, worldwide, for the last 20 years.  

By: Nov. 27, 2023

THE LAST FIVE YEARS to be Presented at Cinnabar Theater This Winter

Petaluma’s premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater will continue their 51st season with Jason Robert Brown’s, “The Last Five Years”, Performing January 5-21, 2024 at Cinnabar Theater.

Love and ambition clash in this stirring modern musical. He's a charismatic young novelist. She's a sweet aspiring actress. He's consumed by his growing fame. She's struggling to find her breakthrough role. He makes bad decisions. She clings to hope. The imbalance in their relationship is painfully palpable. As they take turns singing hauntingly beautiful music, the show unfolds in two opposite timelines. She begins at the rueful end of their marriage, traveling back in time towards a hopeful beginning. He starts as a giddy young man who's just met the girl of his dreams, and progresses forward. You get to witness the highs and lows of their relationship from both perspectives, at the same time. Praised for its emotionally charged music, innovative storytelling and broadly relatable themes The Last 5 Years has captivated contemporary musical theater lovers, worldwide, for the last 20 years.  

“The Last Five Years” stars Zanna Wyant as Cathy, and Jack Bloome as Jamie. 

“The Last Five Years” is directed by Jared Sakren, the creative team includes Brett Strader, Music Director; Wayne Hovey, Set Designer; April George, Lighting Designer; John Sheridan, Stage Manager; Ross Tiffany-Brown, Tech Director; and Tracy Hinman, Costume Designer. 

The nine performances will be presented live at Cinnabar Theater.

The Last Five Years will perform live on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

January 5th, 7:30pm

January 6th, 7:30pm

January 7th, 2:00pm

January 12th, 7:30pm

January 13th, 7:30pm

January 14th, 2:00pm

January 19th, 7:30pm

January 20th, 7:30pm

January 21st, 2:00pm

All live performances are priced $55 (general), $52 (senior) and $30 (students/military). 

Tickets for all performances are now on sale via www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.

For Cinnabar Theater Diane Dragone, Executive Director and Nathan Cummings, Artistic Director. Cinnabar Theater is located at 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N, Petaluma.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

