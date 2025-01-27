THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR LIVE! Returns to SF Oasis

Performances will run February 20 – March 15.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air LIVE! will return to SF Oasis on next month. Performances will run February 20 – March 15.
First performed on the Oasis stage in 2023, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air LIVE! is an all-black drag parody send-up of the beloved 90s TV show. The series starred Will Smith as a fictionalized version of himself, a street-smart teenager born and raised in West Philadelphia who is sent to move in with his wealthy uncle and aunt in Bel-Air, where his lifestyle often clashes with that of his upper-class relatives.
Be ready for major laughs, nostalgic music, and delicious cocktails all at the iconic Oasis cabaret! Don't miss this showcase of Black Excellence, with an all-black cast during Black History Month.
Set & Prop design by Evan Favela
Lighting Design by Aaron Mills
Sound Design by Snaxx and Steve Bolinger
Costumes by Snaxx
Wigs by Becky Motorlodge
Photos by Rachel Ziegler
Artwork & Video by Pseuda
Videos