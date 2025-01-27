THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR LIVE! Returns to SF Oasis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air LIVE! will return to SF Oasis on next month. Performances will run February 20 – March 15.

First performed on the Oasis stage in 2023, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air LIVE! is an all-black drag parody send-up of the beloved 90s TV show. The series starred Will Smith as a fictionalized version of himself, a street-smart teenager born and raised in West Philadelphia who is sent to move in with his wealthy uncle and aunt in Bel-Air, where his lifestyle often clashes with that of his upper-class relatives.

Be ready for major laughs, nostalgic music, and delicious cocktails all at the iconic Oasis cabaret! Don't miss this showcase of Black Excellence, with an all-black cast during Black History Month.

Cast

Major Hammy as Will Smith

Mudd as Carlton Banks

PerryYay SeltzHer as Philip Banks

Miss Rahni as Vivian Banks

Bettyie Jayne as Hilary Banks

Cheetah Biscotti as Ashley Banks

Albert Hodge as Geoffrey Butler

RedBone as DJ Jazzy Jeff, Various

Sienna Renee as Mrs Bassin, Various

Cal Cadian as Toni, Various

Creative Team

Set & Prop design by Evan Favela

Lighting Design by Aaron Mills

Sound Design by Snaxx and Steve Bolinger

Costumes by Snaxx

Wigs by Becky Motorlodge

Photos by Rachel Ziegler

Artwork & Video by Pseuda

Comments