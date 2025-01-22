Symphony San Jose Receives $1 Million Gift

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Symphony San Jose has announced the largest bequest in its 23-year history—a transformative $1 million gift from Ann Brown, a devoted patron who passed away in 2024. Ann, a loyal supporter of the Symphony for more than a decade, often attended concerts with her close-knit group of girlfriends, who continue to attend in her honor.

“Ann’s extraordinary generosity will have a profound and lasting impact on Symphony San Jose,” said Executive Artistic Director Robert Massey. “These funds will greatly bolster our endowment, which provides a foundation of steady income used to support our concerts, community initiatives, and education programs for generations to come.”

This extraordinary gift underscores Ann’s deep commitment to Symphony San Jose and its mission to enrich the community through the power of music.

About Symphony San Jose

Symphony San Jose is an orchestra comprised of creative, resilient, and enthusiastic people connected by the love of music. Proud to call San Jose home, the Symphony embraces the innovative and diverse culture of the community, reflecting this same spirit in its performances and programs. Through dynamic concerts, impactful education initiatives, and community outreach, Symphony San Jose strives to create musical experiences that inspire audiences to connect, reflect, and thrive. For more information, visit www.symphonysanjose.org.

Comments