Symphony San Jose Presents DRAGON BALL Symphonic Adventure in May

Symphony San Jose presents DRAGON BALL Symphonic Adventure, the Official Concert of DRAGON BALL and DRAGON BALL Z.

Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure Concert will feature a full symphony orchestra blended with rock and featuring vocalist Hiroki Takahashi.

Conducted by: Susie Benchasil Seiter

Created and produced by Overlook Events, the event is based on the "Narrative Symphonic Experience" concept, which combines a symphony orchestra, rock instruments, and live vocals together with sound effects and light synchronized to a compilation of scenes from what the event is themed around. The "Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure" combines a live symphonic performance of the iconic music of the late great Japanese composer Shunsuke Kikuchi synced with clips and videos of some of the most famous scenes from the series.

Akira Toriyama's work became a worldwide phenomenon with over 300 million volumes of the comic book sold, currently making it the second most sold manga in the word. Dragon Ball is now part of the world as a cultural whirlwind: animated series, OAV and films, videogames and other merchandising products were made from it. Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure revisits the entire sagas of DRAGON BALL and DRAGON BALL Z with a full orchestra and rhythm section, HD images on a large screen and special effects.

TICKETS: 408.286.2600 or www.symphonysanjose.org. Or visit the Symphony Ticket Office: 325 South First Street, in downtown San Jose, between San Carlos and San Salvador Streets just north of the California Theatre. Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM. Tickets may be purchased at the theater 60 minutes prior to curtain.

Single Tickets: $50 to $100