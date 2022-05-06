Stephanie J. Block Will Perform at Bay Area Cabaret in June

n celebration of Bay Area Cabaret's Spring Season Finale at the famed Venetian Room, Fairmont San Francisco, Bay Area Cabaret presents Stephanie J. Block, the sensational star of the mega-hit musical, The Cher Show, on Sunday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. in a program of cherished songs from Broadway musical theater past and present, and the Great American Songbook. Renowned Broadway musical director Ben Cohn will be her accompanist.

Executive Producer Marilyn Levinson said, "Bay Area Cabaret's spring season will conclude with a knock-out performance by Stephanie J. Block, a critically acclaimed vocalist and veteran of so many landmark Broadway musicals and television shows. I look forward to welcoming our devoted Bay Area Cabaret audience to the elegant Venetian Room for this memorable concert."

Stephanie J. Block, 2019 Tony Award-winner (The Cher Show), and Tony-nominee (Lincoln Center's Falsettos and The Mystery of Edwin Drood), has established herself as one of the most relevant and versatile voices in contemporary musical theatre. She originated the role of Liza Minnelli in The Boy from Oz (opposite Hugh Jackman). Block is best known for her portrayal of Elphaba in the Broadway company of WICKED as well as originating the role in the First National Tour for which she won multiple awards, including the prestigious Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical.

Block has sung with numerous symphony orchestras including the NY Pops at Carnegie Hall, Boston Pops, National Symphony Orchestra (under the baton of Marvin Hamlisch), Dallas Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, and the Cleveland Pops among many others. Her numerous television credits include Madam Secretary, Orange is the New Black, Homeland, Rise and It Could Be Worse.

Recently, Block appeared in an acclaimed concert at the Kennedy Center Opera House celebrating 50 years of Broadway shows that either premiered or toured through the nation's prestigious performing arts center. Currently, she is working on her Christmas album, "Sweet Hymns of Joy." A native of La Brea, California, Stephanie J. Block and her actor husband, Sebastian Arcelus, reside in Sacramento. www.stephaniejblock.com

Bay Area Cabaret is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that presents extraordinary performances by high-caliber artists in a variety of elegant venues in the San Francisco Bay Area. For decades, cabaret was a mainstay type of entertainment throughout the world. Our goal is to not only reintroduce this wonderful type of entertainment but to expand the definition of cabaret by integrating its tradition of intimate settings along with a more modern approach - which includes the affinity and connection between artist and material along with the intimacy between artist and audience - and expanding it to include not only the Great American Songbook but jazz, Broadway, blues and pop. Since Bay Area Cabaret started in 2004, the organization has presented the kind of celebrity artists you don't often get to see in the Bay Area - Grammy, Emmy, Tony and Academy Award-winning artists such as Chita Rivera, John Pizzarelli, Barbara Cook, Sutton Foster, Marvin Hamlisch, and Leslie Odom, Jr.

In 2010, the Fairmont San Francisco approached Bay Area Cabaret to reopen its legendary Venetian Room, one of the most elegant showrooms in the world - where Tony Bennett first sang "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" and artists such as Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, Nat King Cole, Tina Turner and The Supremes performed on a regular basis. After being "dark" for 21 years, Bay Area Cabaret is proud to call the Venetian Room "home" as the sole presenters of live entertainment in this glorious venue.

Tickets for the upcoming Bay Area Cabaret program are $90 pp and are now on sale. To purchase tickets, visit bayareacabaret.org or phone (415) 927-4636.