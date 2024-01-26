Special Offer: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Saratoga Civic Theater

See Sondheim and save

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Special Offer: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Saratoga Civic Theater

On a magical night that "smiles three times," you'll smile more. See Stephen Sondheim’s musical masterpiece, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, at the Saratoga Civic Theater from Jan. 27 - Feb. 17 A half-century after its triumphant Broadway debut, South Bay Musical Theatre is thrilled to present the timeless classic "A Little Night Music," featuring music by the late Stephen Sondheim, with a book by Hugh Wheeler and based on Ingmar Bergman’s film "Smiles of a Summer Night."

This local revival promises to captivate South Bay audiences with its sophisticated humor, rich storytelling, and award-winning score--set entirely in variations of waltz time--that includes Sondheim's chart-topping hit, "Send in the Clowns." The story, which takes place in 1900s Sweden on a magical night that "smiles three times," explores the universal subject of love across the generations. Get tickets and more information at 408-266-4734 or SouthBayMT.com.

Visit our website at SouthBayMT.com to watch a one-minute teaser trailer and then get your tickets online or by calling 408-266-4734. "A Little Night Music," which contains adult themes, runs from Jan. 27 to Feb. 17, 2024 at the Saratoga Civic Theater, 13777 Fruitvale Ave., Saratoga, CA 95070. 

SPECIAL OFFER: SAVE $5 PER TICKET!  Admission normally runs from $27 to $59 (depending on date, customer age, and seating location), but BroadwayWorld subscribers can save $5 per ticket by using the discount code “SMILES” before selecting their seats.




