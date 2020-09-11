South Valley Civic Theatre Gets Creative With Technology to Present Shows During Pandemic

SVCT's next show will be 2 ACROSS on October 9-11.

The Morgan Hill Times has reported on the various ways in which South Valley Civic Theatre is adjusting to restrictions on live performance during the pandemic, presenting virtual productions and more.

Check out the full story HERE.

Myra Kaelin, president of the SVCT board shared:

"'Challenging' is the understatement of the year...SVCT has become a theater home, an extended family, really, for so many people in South County-my own included. The last several months have been incredibly tough, not only for SVCT but for arts organizations across the nation."

The theater was forced to cancel its remaining shows of Rock of Ages at the beginning of the pandemic, and cancel its productions of Cabaret and Beauty and the Beast.

The company pivoted, and presented a two-person play, "Kalamazoo," which was filmed in front of a green screen, "Bad Auditions...On Camera," which was performed on Facebook Live with 19 actors, and "Tru" which aired on YouTube in August.

SVCT's next show will be "2 Across" on October 9-11.

"We artists have creativity in our blood," Kaelin said. "There is no doubt in my mind that SVCT will be back. Yes, it may look a little different than what we're all used to, but we're already planning for that."

