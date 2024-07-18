Single Tickets For San Francisco Symphony 2024–25 Season Concerts On Sale This Saturday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Single tickets for the San Francisco Symphony's 2024–25 season go on sale Saturday, July 20.

Tickets will be available starting at 10am at the Davies Symphony Hall box office and online and via phone starting at 12pm the same day. For the full 2024–25 concert schedule, please refer to the 2024–25 Season Calendar or visit sfsymphony.org/calendar.

Program details have been announced for the annual All San Francisco concert on September 12. Esa-Pekka Salonen leads the San Francisco Symphony in a program including Jean Sibelius' patriotic Karelia Suite and Edvard Grieg's much-loved Peer Gynt Suite No. 1. Claude Debussy's Danses sacrée et profane features Principal Harp Katherine Siochi in her solo debut with the Symphony. The program closes with Maurice Ravel's vivid Daphnis et Chloé, Suite No. 2. The All San Francisco Concert is a 45-year-strong tradition celebrating the people who work tirelessly to make the Bay Area a more just and equitable place. A special San Francisco Symphony program is offered at a subsidized ticket price of $12 for Bay Area nonprofit, social services, and grassroots organizations. Founded by native San Franciscan, veteran philanthropist, and patron of the arts Ellen Magnin Newman, and led by an advisory committee of nonprofit and community leaders, the All San Francisco Concert is an important pillar of our ongoing work to make the Symphony an accessible, welcoming space for all Bay Area residents, regardless of income. This concert is presented in partnership with the San Francisco Arts Commission.

The San Francisco Symphony recently added the following programs to its 2024–25 season lineup:

On September 14, London-born Broadway and film actress and singer Cynthia Erivo joins Esa-Pekka Salonen and the San Francisco Symphony in concert at Davies Symphony Hall. Erivo will perform songs by legendary women that have profoundly influenced her, including Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Shirley Bassey, and Billie Holiday.

Holidays with the Symphony programming has also been announced. On December 17–18, legendary Grammy Award-winning group Boyz II Men joins conductor Edwin Outwater and the San Francisco Symphony to perform holiday favorites as well as some of their most-loved hits. Other festive programs include A Merry-Achi Christmas (December 1), Holiday Cirque (December 2), The Colors of Christmas (December 3–4), Handel's Messiah (December 6–7), Deck the Hall (December 8), Holiday Brass (December 11), The Muppet Christmas Carol–In Concert (December 12 & 14), Holiday Gaiety (December 13), the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra's annual presentation of Peter and the Wolf (December 15), and Elf–In Concert (December 19–21).

Ticket Information

Tickets for all individual concerts in the 2024–25 San Francisco Symphony season can be purchased starting at 10am on Saturday, July 20 at the Davies Symphony Hall box office located on Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street in San Francisco. Tickets will be available online via sfsymphony.org or by calling the Davies Symphony Hall box office at 415.864.6000 beginning at 12pm the same day. Patrons have the option to save up to 25% over single tickets when selecting any three concerts from the 2024–25 season as part of a Compose Your Own subscription package.

As a special celebration of single ticket onsale day, the first 200 people in line at the box office on July 20 will get to choose from an assortment of breakfast foods from Waffle Roost.

Comments