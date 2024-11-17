Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus's JOURNEY Concert Set for December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus (SVGMC) will present JOURNEY, an unforgettable musical experience, running December 13-15, 2024, at the Campbell United Methodist Church (1675 Winchester Blvd, Campbell, CA 95008). JOURNEY promises to take audiences on a heartwarming and festive adventure through song, connection, and community.

This year marks SVGMC's 42nd season, and they're pulling out all the stops. The concert will feature the largest contingent of choristers in the group's history, bringing together voices from across the Bay Area and beyond. These 60 singers represent a kaleidoscope of nationalities, gender identities, and sexual orientations-demonstrating the power of music to unite people of all backgrounds.

In addition to beloved holiday classics and contemporary compositions like gay composer Matthew Lyon Hazzard's "Traveler's Hymn," arranged especially for SVGMC, the chorus will spotlight exciting pieces like the Pentatonix favorite "That's Christmas to Me," performed by SVGMC's small ensemble, Desperate Measures, and Sara Bareilles' (Waitress) heartfelt "Love Is Christmas," featuring soloist and longtime SVGMC tenor Clifford M. Samoranos.

"Choral music is a unifying force," says composer Matthew Lyon Hazzard. "It lets singers and listeners explore emotions new and familiar, and when we share it, I think it brings attention to just how much we have in common. That's why I think queer choirs are a powerful conduit for our shared humanity. Our music is a reminder that we all laugh. We all grieve. We all feel, and when we recognize that, we care more for each other."

SVGMC's performances have become a cherished tradition in the South Bay Area, celebrated for their heartfelt music and sense of community. JOURNEY continues that tradition while marking an exciting new chapter of growth and inclusivity for the chorus.

"This season is really special for us," notes Levi Luna, SVGMC board vice president and tenor. "We're a bigger chorus than ever before, and the energy and diversity in our group are incredible. JOURNEY reflects not only our journeys as individuals but also the collective journey we all take to spread love and joy through music."

Whether you've been a longtime supporter or are discovering SVGMC for the first time, this is one holiday concert you don't want to miss. Join SVGMC this December and let JOURNEY transport you to a world of holiday wonder! With an LGBTQIA2S+ bend, of course.

Tickets and season subscriptions are available at svgmc.org/tickets.

Comments