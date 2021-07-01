Shakespeare By The Sea Announces Cast & Creatives for RICHARD III

Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more! Shakespeare by the Sea's stunning 24th season continues with Shakespeare's bold and patriotic Richard III opening July 16. Audience members can attend SBTS just as they used to pre-pandemic - no reservations, no ticketing, no fencing, no proof of vaccination - just show up. Bard's Bites Boxed Picnics available for online purchase 24 hours in advance for onsite pickup. See website for details www.shakespearebythesea.org

Richard III will have a limited run of six performances over two weekends, and will be performed exclusively at Point Fermin Park. For those who are not able to come to San Pedro for the performances, SBTS will be filming a performance that can be viewed online starting July 31. Audience members can get the link to the free filmed stream via our website www.shakespearebythesea.org.

The Wars of the Roses between the houses of York and Lancaster have finally culminated in relative peace under King Edward IV. But Richard of Gloucester has his own plans- to take the throne for himself and to become King Richard III. Ruthless and deceptive while being charming and politically astute, he murders and manipulates his way to becoming perhaps the most notorious monarch to sit the throne.

Like all theatre companies nationwide, Shakespeare by the Sea's season was canceled last year due to the pandemic. The company was able to keep artists and patrons engaged throughout the year by producing four virtual projects. Titus Andronicus and Measure for Measure were filmed on a stage constructed in the Little Fish Theatre parking lot, without an audience, Twelfth Night and Richard II were imaginative OBS readings and all were free virtual events that are still available for streaming.

"We are so proud of the way SBTS was able to pivot during the pandemic. But returning to live performances will be an exhilarating experience. I can already taste the magical, electrifying, nervous energy of what a live performance offers - it's a food much missed for all of us involved in theatre and the performing arts and we can't wait to return," says Lisa Coffi, Founder and Producing Artistic Director.

Festival producer Stephanie Coltrin (who is also directing Richard III) adds, "I've been so grateful for the amount of content we have been able to create over the last year, and we will continue to create content year round into the future. But when we realized it was going to be possible to return this summer with a live audience, I admit to getting a little teary."

The play will be performed by a company of twelve actors comprised of a combination of returning and new artists.

Patrick Vest: Richard III

Dana DeRuyck: Lady Anne/Young York/Citizen/Messenger/Oxford/Ghost

Angel Dumapias: Queen Elizabeth/Lovel/Citizen

Jonathan Fisher: Buckingham/Richmond Soldier/Ghost

Jane Hink: Queen Margaret/Monk/Archbishop/Citizen/Guard/Blunt/Ghost

G. Anthony Joseph: Stanley/1st Murderer/Citizen/Ghost

Brendan Kane: Rivers/2nd Murderer/Young Prince Edward/Citizen/Catesby/Guard

Ryan Knight: Hastings/Monk/ Tyrell/Citizen/Messenger/Ghost

Mateo Mpinduzi-Mott: Dorset/Citizen/Messenger/Sheriff/Scrivener/Richmond Soldier/Ghost

Aaron McGee: Brakenbury/King Edward/Monk/Lord Mayor/Richmond

Pantea Ommi Mohajer: Grey/Duchess of York/Citizen/Richard soldier/Ghost

Azim Rizk: Clarence/Monk/Ratcliff/Ghost

Set Designer is Christopher Beyries, Costume Designer is A. Jeffrey Schoenberg, Sound Designer is Jessie Vacchiano, Sound Engineer is Cinthia Nava,

Since 1998, SBTS has reached over 520,000 youth and their families, seniors and individuals in Southern California with quality arts and educational programs. Funded entirely by donations and grants, Shakespeare by the Sea brings contemporary and classic works to underserved, culturally diverse audiences in order to ignite imagination, promote literacy, and encourage artistic expression.