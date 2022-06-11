San Jose Stage Company Announces 2022-2023 Season

San Jose Stage Company turns the corner on four powerful and provocative decades of entertaining and enlightening Bay Area audiences with MILESTONE: The 40th Anniversary Season. An award-winning and impactful theatre company headed by Randall King, Founding Artistic Director, and Cathleen King, Executive Director, The Stage has curated a diverse array of acclaimed hits, custom adaptations, and exciting new works for its 2022-2023 season including two world premieres, a regional premiere, Tony-honored plays, and an exciting musical capping the season:

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The madcap Tony-winning farce by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields

MEET JOHN DOE

A world premiere stage adaptation of the Oscar-nominated Frank Capra film classic

STRANGE COURTESIES

A gripping world premiere drama by acclaimed actor-director-playwright L. Peter Callender

GRAND HORIZONS

The regional premiere of the Tony-nominated family comedy by Bess Wohl

SUMMER MUSICAL

A to-be-announced title in the tradition of hit summer musicals at The Stage

"We are beyond exuberant and honored to present an anniversary season at The Stage that reflects the culmination of forty years of bringing powerful, provocative, and profound theatre to our community," said Randall King, Founding Artistic Director. "All of the titles in this season resonate our core mission: to expand community, forge creative partnerships, and challenge individuals in order to illuminate the human condition. When we set out forty years ago, it was our collective vision to provide a home for the exceptional artists in our region and give voice to the new American theatre. We wanted to deliver meaningful and relevant stories to our community in order to stimulate dialogue and ignite change. In that time, we have produced over two hundred plays including twenty world premieres and over fifty new works, as well as re-envisioned classics and cutting-edge musicals. Each production has provided a stepping stone to the legacy and progression of San Jose Stage Company. We are excited to continue the mission and the dream."

Through powerful, provocative and profound theatre, San Jose Stage Company (The Stage) seeks to expand community, forge creative partnerships and challenge individuals in order to illuminate the human condition.

San Jose Stage Company is recognized as the South Bay's leading professional theatre company, having earned a reputation for artistic excellence through imaginative and edgy theatrical experiences that spark ideas and dialogue with the audience. The Stage is dedicated to the presentation and development of new works, with a concentration on American literature scripted by modern playwrights that speak to the conditions, hopes and fears of humanity. With the farthest seat in the house no more than fifteen feet from the three-quarter thrust stage, the connection between actor and audience is profoundly visceral.

The Stage is a multi-award-winning theatre company, including the 2018 Paine Knickerbocker Award for continued contributions to Bay Area theatre from the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. The Stage has produced over 200 productions, including 20 world premieres and 20 new works and is ranked as the 2nd largest professional theatre and 8th largest performance arts organization in Silicon Valley (Silicon Valley Business Journal).

Attracting over 30,000 patrons to downtown and employing more than 150 local artists annually, San Jose Stage Company continues to be a vital force in the region's economic and creative landscape.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Subscriptions and single tickets to the 2022-2023 season may be purchased online at www.thestage.org with subscription packages ranging from $135-$270 with savings up to 30%.