Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
San José Chamber Orchestra to Present PAUSE Concert Featuring Works by Barber, Shostakovich, Bansal and Shaw
The program pairs 20th-century classics with recent compositions arranged for the newly refreshed ensemble.
San José Chamber Orchestra will present PAUSE on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church in San José, California.
The concert marks the first performance by the orchestra's newly refreshed ensemble of core players, featuring four works originally composed for string quartet or trio and later expanded into arrangements for orchestra.
The program brings together two 20th-century classics, Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings and Dmitri Shostakovich's Chamber Symphony in C minor, Op. 110a, alongside two contemporary compositions, Juhi Bansal's Cathedral of Light and Caroline Shaw's Entr'acte.
Concertmaster and Music Director Liana Bérubé will lead the ensemble. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Bérubé holds degrees from the University of Toronto and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. She serves as concertmaster of the San José Chamber Orchestra and is also a member of the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble.
The San José Chamber Orchestra is a professional, string-based ensemble of more than 20 musicians, presenting seven to nine programs each season. Known for its commitment to contemporary music, the orchestra has commissioned or premiered more than 260 works over 36 seasons and received five ASCAP/League of American Orchestras Adventurous Programming Awards.
PAUSE will take place at St. Francis Episcopal Church, located at 1205 Pine Avenue in San José. Tickets range from $25 to $85, with student and senior pricing available and no additional fees. Tickets can be purchased at sjco.org, by calling 408-295-4416, or at the door. Ample free street parking is available.
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